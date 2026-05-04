Judge Apologizes to WHCD Shooting Suspect Cole Allen Over Jail Conditions After Being Placed on Suicide Watch — Following His Alleged Assassination Attempt on Trump

The man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is now at the center of a growing legal firestorm over his treatment behind bars, with court documents alleging he was subjected to harsh, "punitive" jail conditions despite showing no signs of being suicidal RadarOnline.com can confirm. The latest development comes just days after RadarOnline.com revealed chilling details about the alleged attack, which prosecutors described as "premeditated, violent, and calculated to cause death."

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WHCD Allen Misdiagnosed

Source: DOJ Allen was kept under suicide watch after his arrest.

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According to a motion filed by defense attorneys for Cole Tomas Allen, multiple medical evaluations conducted after his April 25 arrest found no suicide risk factors, even as jail officials repeatedly placed him under strict suicide precautions. Despite those findings, Allen was confined to a so-called "safe cell" a padded isolation room with constant lighting and 24-hour lockdown conditions that closely resemble solitary confinement. While there, he was allegedly forced to wear a restrictive vest, subjected to repeated strip searches, and denied access to basic communication tools, including a phone or jail tablet. His attorneys argue the measures were excessive and unjustified, noting Allen was only permitted to leave the cell for legal visits or showers, both under escort, and was barred from contact with anyone outside his legal team.

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Allen Under Strict Watch In Prison

Source: DOJ| MEGA Allen has been accused of attempting to kill Trump.

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The filing claims the restrictions amount to unconstitutional punishment of a pretrial detainee, arguing they violate Allen’s rights under the Due Process Clause. Defense lawyers also compared the conditions to solitary confinement, saying they stripped him of dignity, meaningful human interaction, and the ability to assist in his own defense. "Excessive restrictions serve no justifiable purpose and deprive Mr. Allen of dignity while incarcerated," his attorneys wrote in the filing. The bombshell allegations come as a federal judge has already raised concerns about Allen’s treatment in custody. U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui reportedly apologized to the defendant in court, signaling unease over the severity of the conditions and suggesting Allen may have been treated more harshly than other detainees facing similar charges. The judge also questioned why Allen had been placed on suicide watch in the first place, particularly given that repeated evaluations found no indication he posed a risk to himself.

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Allen Claims He Didn't Expect To Survive His Attack

Source: MEGA Allen facing multiple federal charges following the shooting.

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Prosecutors, however, have pointed to statements Allen allegedly made following his arrest including claims he did not expect to survive the attack as justification for heightened monitoring. RadarOnline.com also previously reported that Allen had resigned from his job shortly before the incident, adding to what authorities believe was a deliberate and calculated lead-up to the alleged attack. Allen, 31, is facing multiple federal charges, including attempted assassination, after authorities say he stormed a security checkpoint at the high-profile Washington, D.C. event armed with firearms and other weapons. He has not yet entered a plea and could face life in prison if convicted.

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Judge Apologizes To Allen Over Conditions

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Source: MEGA A ruling on the matter is expected in the coming days.