EXCLUSIVE: 'Calculated to Cause Death' — Radar Breaks Down Trump's Third Assassination Attempt at WHCD... Including The Moment Alleged Gunman Cole Tomas Allen Opened Fire

The agent returned fire, discharging multiple rounds and stopping the suspect before he could reach the crowded event space.

Authorities have insisted the outcome could have been catastrophic if he hadn't been stopped.

Feds described the alleged attack as a calculated act of political violence that risked the lives of hundreds, noting Allen was armed with a shotgun, a loaded .38 caliber pistol, knives, daggers, and additional ammunition at the time of his arrest.

But the chilling plot didn’t begin that night.

Investigators claim Allen's alleged plan unfolded over several weeks, beginning in early March after the President publicly confirmed he would attend the annual dinner.

By April 6, Allen allegedly had already begun researching the event online, according to prosecutors, before securing a hotel reservation at the Washington Hilton, the same venue hosting the high-profile gathering.