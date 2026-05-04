2026 Met Gala Red Carpet: See the 10 Best — and Worst — Dressed of Stars Including Nicole Kidman, Lauren Sánchez and More

The first Monday in May brought out Fashion's biggest night, as the 2026 Met Gala arrived amid a swirl of controversy, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The ball was met with some protests as Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez served as honorary co-chairs after the Amazon billionaire and his wife sponsored the event financially. However, Vogue icon Anna Wintour praised Sánchez at the event for her devotion to fashion. The theme of the evening was "Costume Art" and "Fashion Is Art," which gave invitees wide latitude in selecting their looks. Without further ado, here are the 10 best and worst-dressed stars of the 2026 Met Gala.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman — Best

Source: @jpasc24 Nicole Kidman brought daughter Sunday Rose as her date.

Nicole Kidman went big and bold with a figure-hugging ruby red sequined dress with feathery wrists and a below-the-hip peplum. "I wanted something red as I wanted to embrace the way red has been embraced by art," the stylish actress revealed on the red carpet. After her 2025 divorce from Keith Urban, Kidman gushed that red is a "strong symbol of passionate love, vitality, and power," which she was clearly feeling. Kidman brought along her "springtime blossoming girl," daughter Sunday Rose, as her date. She chose a lavender gown with floral appliques. It was a school night, as Kidman revealed her daughter had to be back in classes the next morning.

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sanchez — Worst

Source: Vogue/YouTube Lauren Sánchez went with her usual bust-baring aesthetic, seen here talking to La La Anthony.

As one of the night's most talked-about names, Lauren Sánchez had the chance to shed her va-va-voom cleavage-baring image for an edgy fashion look. Instead, she opted for what may be the most boring look Schiaparelli has ever trotted out on a red carpet, wearing a figure-hugging, deep-blue, very low-cut dress with a crystal one-shoulder embellishment. Very predictable for Sánchez's body-baring preferences.

Article continues below advertisement

Connor Storrie — Best

Source: Vogue/YouTube Connor Storrie — Best

Connor Storrie effortlessly channeled understated elegance in a sophisticated Saint Laurent look, featuring an extra-long Lavallière top in delicate dotted silk muslin with its signature dramatic necktie bow that trailed down the back. The Heated Rivalry star arrived wearing a long black coat, which he stripped off to reveal his muscular arms.

Article continues below advertisement

Lena Dunham — Worst

Source: @jpasc24 Lena Dunham was a disaster in ill-fitting Valentino.

Lena Dunham showed how to do red horribly wrong in this off-the-shoulder Valentino disaster. The feathers rode so high in the front that they hid the bottom of her face, while linking the rest of the gown in a cheap-fitting way. The dress was inspired by "blood spatter," according to the actress. For someone who hates being Famesick, this look-at-me outfit wasn't a way to avert attention.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner — Best

Source: Vogue/YouTube Kyllie Jenner's controversial look was sure to have fans talking!

Kylie Jenner turned herself into a walking work of art in a one-of-a-kind Schiaparelli design, featuring a sculpted nude-illusion torso with a white gown that appears to peel away. A dramatic white train flowed behind her, giving the look an undone, deconstructed edge. The reality star clearly put serious thought into crafting her standout 2026 Met Gala moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Katy Perry — Worst

Source: Vogue/YouTube Katy Perry was one of the night's worst dressed stars.

Katy Perry is always quirky to the point of annoying when it comes to her Met Gala looks, and she once again didn't disappoint with her 2026 ensemble. The singer showed up in what looked like a fencing mask that completely hid her famous face, paired with a less-than-flattering white gown.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendall Jenner — Best

Source: Vogue/YouTube Kendall Jenner used a famous piece of art as inspiration for her dress.

Kendall Jenner looked heavenly in a Zac Posen for GapStudio gown inspired by the famed statue Winged Victory of Samothrace that greets visitors to Paris' Louvre Museum.

Article continues below advertisement

Irina Shayk — Worst

Source: Vogue/YouTube Irina Shayk wore a bra made of necklaces.

Irina Shayk proved less is less with her bizarre choice for a Met Gala ensemble. She wore diamond pasties and several necklaces around her bust, pairing the "top" with a black fitted skirt to make her body the "art" instead of the fashion.

Article continues below advertisement

Gigi Hadid — Best

Source: Vogue/YouTube Gigi Hadid looked to Miu Miu's past collections for her 2026 Met Gala look.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Gigi Hadid described how much she loves the Met Gala's theme this year, "our version of high school art class with everyone we work with," when it came to collaborating on her sheer gray Miu Miu look. "I was excited by anything turned into a costume, but for this, it transitioned from the sketch. I was inspired by Miuccia's spring-summer '98 collection, which was silky with patches, letting the body and the skin really speak through," the supermodel explained on the red carpet. Hadid mixed it up with the brand's 2011 collection that featured flames. "We put this canvas on, and I laid the patches where I felt made my body look great. Body as canvas!" she declared. Along with a pair of satin MiuMiu undies, the stunner gushed, "I feel very myself."

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Pidgeon — Worst

Source: Vogue/YouTube Sarah Pidgeon's outfit was nothing like her most famous character would wear.

Sarah Pidgeon gained a legion of fans playing Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in Ryan Murphy's Love Story. But she appeared far more sartorially challenged than Mr.s John F. Kennedy Jr. in this two-piece mess.

Article continues below advertisement

Doja Cat — Best

Source: @jpasc24 Doja Cat went imaginative in a monochromatic silicone gown.