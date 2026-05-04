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DoorDash Driver, 23, Accused of Filming and Posting Viral Video of Passed-Out Naked Customer On TikTok Indicted — And Now Faces 8 Years In Prison

Photo of Olivia Henderson
Source: NewsChannel 9 WSYR Syracuse/YouTube

Former Doordash driver Olivia Henderon's case has drawn nationwide interest.

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May 4 2026, Published 6:55 p.m. ET

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A female DoorDash driver has been indicted and is facing felony charges for posting a TikTok video of a half-naked and passed out male customer whom she claimed sexually harassed her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Olivia Henderson, 23, appeared in an Oswego County, New York, courtroom on May 1, where she entered a not-guilty plea to charges of unlawful surveillance and dissemination of an unlawful surveillance image for sharing the video she took on social media, and faces up to eight years in prison.

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Olivia Henderson Accused of 'Degrading' the Customer With TikTok Video

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Photo of Olivia Henderson
Source: NewsChannel 9 WSYR Syracuse/YouTube

Olivia Henderson appeared in court on May 1.

The incident occurred on October 12, 2025, when Henderson took a video of the customer through the door of his home during a delivery run.

One month later, Henderson was taken into custody on November 10 for allegedly filming a customer in a vulnerable position, according to online court records.

Authorities claim Henderson "degraded" the victim by capturing footage of the person’s intimate areas at a time and place where they had a reasonable expectation of privacy and did so without their knowledge or consent, according to court documents obtained by WSYR-TV.

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Olivia Henderson Claims Customer's Door Was 'Wide Open' While He was 'Indecently Exposed'

Photo of Olivia Henderson
Source: @irlmonsterhighdoll/TikTok

Henderson explained her side of the story in an October 26, 2025, TikTok video

Officials acknowledged that the victim was allegedly passed out and unresponsive on his couch after drinking, with the footage captured from outside his home.

During the probe, Henderson alleged the customer had sexually assaulted her, but investigators said they found no evidence to support the claim and noted the man fully cooperated with authorities.

Henderson took to TikTok on October 26, 2025, to explain her side of the story.

The Dasher said her customer asked that his order be left at his front door during the run she made two weeks prior.

Henderson said that when she arrived at the home, the "front door was wide open and they were within eyesight of the front door, lying on the couch, indecently exposed to me."

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DoorDash Deactivated Both Olivia Henderson and the Customer's Accounts

Photo of DoorDash Logo
Source: Google

Henderson was let go and the customer in the video banned as a result of the incident.

The delivery driver explained that she "reported it to DoorDash" that night and called the police the following morning.

"DoorDash did ban the customer, and a day and a half later, DoorDash banned me as well," she continued, showing the company's response to her claims.

The statement read: "We take reports of this nature with the utmost seriousness. We want to be absolutely clear: this Dasher was not deactivated for reporting a sexual assault. If a Dasher ever experiences something that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable, we urge them to please contact our support team immediately so we can help, as their safety and well-being matter deeply to us."

It continued, "At the same time, publicly sharing videos taken inside a customer's home – especially when personal information is involved – raises privacy concerns and is a clear violation of our policies."

"In order to protect everyone’s safety and privacy, we've deactivated both the Dasher's and the customer's accounts and are working directly with law enforcement for additional guidance," the company added.

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Olivia Henderson Claims to Have 'Irrefutable Proof' About the Incident

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Photo of Olivia Henderson
Source: @irlmonsterhighdoll/TikTok

Henderson said she has 'proof' that the door was open when she arrived at the home.

Henderson refuted reports that she opened the customer's door and entered their house, saying both claims were completely untrue.

She said she had obtained "irrefutable proof" that the door was wide open when she arrived, but, "due to its importance," she was unable to post it at that time.

Henderson's public defender, David Smallwood, acknowledged after her plea how the case has since garnered national attention.

"I think it probably has more traction outside of the community than locally, because for whatever reason, this is just one of those things that's caught a wave, perhaps because of how the investigation started," he said about the TikTok video.

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