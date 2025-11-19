Arizona Woman Settles With DoorDash After Alleged Incident Caught On Camera

An Arizona woman who says she was subjected to a disturbing encounter with a DoorDash driver has reached a settlement with the food delivery company amid broader questions about the platform’s safety protocols. The details of the agreement are not being made public.

According to court documents, Lily had ordered DoorDash after a long shift, and the driver arrived at her apartment, rang the doorbell and stepped back as she retrieved her food from the floor outside her door. Once she returned inside, the documents allege, the driver masturbated on her front door — an act captured by a neighbor’s Ring camera and later confirmed in filings.