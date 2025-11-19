Arizona Woman Settles With DoorDash After Alleged Incident Caught On Camera
Nov. 19 2025, Published 1:45 a.m. ET
An Arizona woman who says she was subjected to a disturbing encounter with a DoorDash driver has reached a settlement with the food delivery company amid broader questions about the platform’s safety protocols. The details of the agreement are not being made public.
According to court documents, Lily had ordered DoorDash after a long shift, and the driver arrived at her apartment, rang the doorbell and stepped back as she retrieved her food from the floor outside her door. Once she returned inside, the documents allege, the driver masturbated on her front door — an act captured by a neighbor’s Ring camera and later confirmed in filings.
“I felt disgusted and unsafe after the incident,” said Lily in an interview recorded in March. “It took a toll on me, and, as a result, I had to move.”
Lily’s case was supported in her quest for justice in part by New York tech company zuMedia. The company has its own ongoing federal lawsuit against DoorDash alleging that inadequate security measures expose both consumers and businesses to serious risk.
In its filing, zuMedia asserts that the platform suffers from multiple systemic safety issues, including unvetted third parties accompanying drivers, unauthorized use of Dasher accounts by individuals who are not vetted or approved by DoorDash, and incomplete or improper background checks. The litigation remains active.
Concerns about driver vetting and customer safety have surfaced in multiple states, reflected in a growing number of lawsuits and criminal cases involving individuals delivering for the platform.
In Maryland, a woman sued DoorDash after a delivery driver, who was working while on parole from previous convictions, was charged with attempted rape and attempted murder for allegedly returning to her home to attack her days after a food delivery.
In New York, a man sued DoorDash after a driver was charged with assault and petit theft for allegedly breaking the customer's leg and stealing his cell phone and food. In Michigan, police say a woman was allegedly shot by a DoorDash driver in a confrontation. In Pennsylvania, the family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run is suing DoorDash after a delivery driver was convicted of the crime.
In Arizona, a woman sued DoorDash after she ate food allegedly tainted by the delivery driver's bodily fluids. According to the lawsuit, a restaurant employee notified DoorDash they had witnessed the driver masturbating on the food, but by the time the company responded, it was too late to notify the customer.
“We are asking DoorDash to address these systemic issues, implement stricter security protocols, and ensure that all individuals involved in deliveries are properly vetted and monitored,” said Phyllis Jager, CEO of zuMedia. “We were honored to support Lily in her fight. If anyone else has a similar need, please contact us at enquiries@usoversight.com.”
Advocates say that without meaningful reforms, calls for broader investigations into DoorDash’s safety practices will only intensify.