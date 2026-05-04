Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sanchez Dubbed a 'Chameleon' Over Shocking Transformation Before 2026 Met Gala

As a video of the brunette attending a pre-show event for the Met Gala made rounds online, many were left shocked by her seemingly changing face.

One user on X wrote, "Am I seeing things, or did she have her lip/mouth line extended??" and a second person added, "At a minimum she has a face full of Botox and filler."

Another critic compared her to a "chameleon," adding, "each time I see her in the news, she looks different."