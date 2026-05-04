Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sanchez Dubbed a 'Chameleon' Over Shocking Transformation Before 2026 Met Gala
May 4 2026, Updated 6:47 p.m. ET
Jeff Bezos' wife Lauren Sánchez sparked talk of plastic surgery when she was spotted looking very different ahead of the 2026 Met Gala, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, May 4, social media users noted that Sánchez's face and lips looked "extended" and her skin appeared to be pulled extra taut as she prepared to co-chair one of the biggest fashion events of the year.
Shocked Social Media Reactions
As a video of the brunette attending a pre-show event for the Met Gala made rounds online, many were left shocked by her seemingly changing face.
One user on X wrote, "Am I seeing things, or did she have her lip/mouth line extended??" and a second person added, "At a minimum she has a face full of Botox and filler."
Another critic compared her to a "chameleon," adding, "each time I see her in the news, she looks different."
A fourth social media user said, "I think she was a beautiful woman but Id (sic) now starting to look weird not younger," and a fifth person chimed in, "Oh, yikes! She should have waited until she healed. The limelight can wait Lauren. Go home. Rest," seemingly implying that she had plastic surgery shortly before the video was taken.
Others compared her to a classic comic book villain.
"She looked fine and now she looks like the Joker, so tell me whether or not she had surgery," one critic grumbled, and another commenter agreed, "She looks just like the Joker."
Backlash Over Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala
Bezos and Sánchez reportedly shelled out millions to co-sponsor this year's Met Gala – a move that left many fashion fans frustrated and had some models and Hollywood stars planning to skip the high profile event altogether.
Bella Hadid appeared to express her irritation with Bezos and Sánchez when she "liked" an Instagram post criticizing their involvement.
"Jeff Bezos is part of the reason we're in this f--king mess," the post Hadid "liked" by influencer Meredith Lynch read. "Jeff Bezos supports this f--king mess. … I know the funds from the Met Gala go to a good cause, but it is wild to me that this event is sponsored by Jeff Bezos, who has backed (President) Trump, who has slashed arts funding."
Anti-Bezos activists also reportedly left hundreds of bottles filled with yellow liquid believed to be fake urine hidden throughout the venue, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, hours before the gala was set to begin.
"The Bezos–Sánchez moment tipped it," one source said earlier this year on the backlash following the couple's involvement. "It stopped feeling aspirational and started feeling like a billionaire circus."
However, Anna Wintour has given Sánchez her seal of approval.
"I think Lauren is going to be a wonderful asset to the museum and to the event," Wintour told CNN. "I'm very grateful for her incredible generosity, and she's a great lover of costume and obviously of fashion, so we're thrilled she's part of the night."