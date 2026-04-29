Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Slammed Over 'Classless' Outfit at State Dinner for King Charles and Queen Camilla — 'Why Are Her Boobs Always on Display?'

image of Lauren Sanchez
Source: mega

Lauren Sánchez drew criticism for her plunging gown at the White House state dinner.

Profile Image

April 29 2026, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Lauren Sánchez sparked backlash after stepping out in a revealing gown at a White House state dinner honoring King Charles III and Queen Camilla, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Critics quickly branded the look "classless," questioning whether it was appropriate for such a formal diplomatic event.

Article continues below advertisement

Turning Heads at the White House

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of She attended the event with husband Jeff Bezos as guests gathered to honor King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Source: mega

She attended the event with husband Jeff Bezos as guests gathered to honor King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The 56-year-old arrived hand-in-hand with husband Jeff Bezos at the White House on Tuesday night.

She wore a sleek black gown featuring off-the-shoulder sleeves and a dramatically low neckline, accessorizing with platform heels, a bold green necklace and a shimmering clutch.

Sánchez styled her brunette hair in a sculpted updo, while Bezos kept it classic in a black tailcoat and white bow tie.

Article continues below advertisement

'Show Some Class'

image of Social media users slammed the look as 'classless' and inappropriate for the formal occasion.
Source: mega

Social media users slammed the look as 'classless' and inappropriate for the formal occasion.

Social media users didn’t hold back as photos of Sánchez circulated online, with many taking issue with her plunging neckline.

"This woman refuses to cover her chest. She's at a State Dinner honoring the British Monarch. Show some class and have some couth," one person wrote on X.

"Just goes to show money doesn't buy class. Why are her boobs always on display?" another added.

Others piled on: "Proof that you can't buy class. Is there ever an event she doesn't overdisplay the ta-tas?" and "Poor Lauren, always overdoing the cleavage. Tacky as hell."

"Geeze, she is so crass," another commenter chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Daily_MailUS/X

Critics questioned why Sánchez continues to opt for revealing outfits at political events.

Article continues below advertisement

Not Her First Fashion Controversy

image of The backlash echoes similar reactions to her outfit at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.
Source: mega

The backlash echoes similar reactions to her outfit at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration.

This isn't the first time Sánchez has faced criticism over her wardrobe at political events.

During Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, she made headlines for removing her coat to reveal a white pantsuit layered over a visible lace bra, a look that similarly divided opinion.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Peter Falk

Peter Falk's Adopted Daughter Jacqueline Dead By Suicide Aged 60 — After Hanging Herself at Her LA Home

split image of Donald Trump and Cole Allen

WHCD Alleged Gunman Cole Allen 'Internally Convinced' Himself to Prepare for Trump's Third Assassination Attempt, Top Doctor Says

Star-Studded Night Amid Royal Visit

image of The state dinner, hosted by Donald and Melania Trump at the White House, drew a star-studded crowd.
Source: mega

The state dinner, hosted by Donald and Melania Trump at the White House, drew a star-studded crowd.

The lavish dinner, hosted by Donald and Melania Trump, marked a key moment in the British royals' four-day U.S. visit.

High-profile guests, including Ralph Lauren and Tim Cook, were in attendance as Washington rolled out the red carpet.

The glamorous evening unfolded against a tense backdrop following an alleged assassination attempt targeting Donald just days earlier. Authorities charged 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen after he allegedly stormed security checkpoints at the White House Correspondents' Dinner armed with a rifle and knives.

Earlier in the day, King Charles III referenced the incident in a historic address to Congress, condemning the violence as the U.S. welcomed the British royals for their four-day state visit.

"We meet, too, in the aftermath of the incident not far from this great building that sought to harm the leadership of your nation and to foment wider fear and discord," King Charles III said Tuesday.

"Let me say with unshakeable resolve: such acts of violence will never succeed," he continued. "Whatever our differences, whatever disagreements we may have, we stand united in our commitment to uphold democracy, to protect all our people from harm, and to salute the courage of those who daily risk their lives in the service of our countries."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.