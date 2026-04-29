Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Slammed Over 'Classless' Outfit at State Dinner for King Charles and Queen Camilla — 'Why Are Her Boobs Always on Display?'
April 29 2026, Published 12:46 p.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez sparked backlash after stepping out in a revealing gown at a White House state dinner honoring King Charles III and Queen Camilla, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Critics quickly branded the look "classless," questioning whether it was appropriate for such a formal diplomatic event.
Turning Heads at the White House
The 56-year-old arrived hand-in-hand with husband Jeff Bezos at the White House on Tuesday night.
She wore a sleek black gown featuring off-the-shoulder sleeves and a dramatically low neckline, accessorizing with platform heels, a bold green necklace and a shimmering clutch.
Sánchez styled her brunette hair in a sculpted updo, while Bezos kept it classic in a black tailcoat and white bow tie.
'Show Some Class'
Social media users didn’t hold back as photos of Sánchez circulated online, with many taking issue with her plunging neckline.
"This woman refuses to cover her chest. She's at a State Dinner honoring the British Monarch. Show some class and have some couth," one person wrote on X.
"Just goes to show money doesn't buy class. Why are her boobs always on display?" another added.
Others piled on: "Proof that you can't buy class. Is there ever an event she doesn't overdisplay the ta-tas?" and "Poor Lauren, always overdoing the cleavage. Tacky as hell."
"Geeze, she is so crass," another commenter chimed in.
Not Her First Fashion Controversy
This isn't the first time Sánchez has faced criticism over her wardrobe at political events.
During Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration, she made headlines for removing her coat to reveal a white pantsuit layered over a visible lace bra, a look that similarly divided opinion.
Star-Studded Night Amid Royal Visit
The lavish dinner, hosted by Donald and Melania Trump, marked a key moment in the British royals' four-day U.S. visit.
High-profile guests, including Ralph Lauren and Tim Cook, were in attendance as Washington rolled out the red carpet.
The glamorous evening unfolded against a tense backdrop following an alleged assassination attempt targeting Donald just days earlier. Authorities charged 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen after he allegedly stormed security checkpoints at the White House Correspondents' Dinner armed with a rifle and knives.
Earlier in the day, King Charles III referenced the incident in a historic address to Congress, condemning the violence as the U.S. welcomed the British royals for their four-day state visit.
"We meet, too, in the aftermath of the incident not far from this great building that sought to harm the leadership of your nation and to foment wider fear and discord," King Charles III said Tuesday.
"Let me say with unshakeable resolve: such acts of violence will never succeed," he continued. "Whatever our differences, whatever disagreements we may have, we stand united in our commitment to uphold democracy, to protect all our people from harm, and to salute the courage of those who daily risk their lives in the service of our countries."