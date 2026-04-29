Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Slammed Over 'Classless' Outfit at State Dinner for King Charles and Queen Camilla — 'Why Are Her Boobs Always on Display?'

Social media users didn’t hold back as photos of Sánchez circulated online, with many taking issue with her plunging neckline.

"This woman refuses to cover her chest. She's at a State Dinner honoring the British Monarch. Show some class and have some couth," one person wrote on X.

"Just goes to show money doesn't buy class. Why are her boobs always on display?" another added.

Others piled on: "Proof that you can't buy class. Is there ever an event she doesn't overdisplay the ta-tas?" and "Poor Lauren, always overdoing the cleavage. Tacky as hell."

"Geeze, she is so crass," another commenter chimed in.