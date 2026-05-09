EXCLUSIVE: Huge Rising Hollywood Star 'So Tortured By Trolls Calling Him Ugly He Wears Balaclava on Park Runs to Cover Face'

Keoghan, 33, rose to global prominence following his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn and is currently filming a series of The Beatles biopics directed by Sam Mendes, in which he plays Ringo Starr .

Barry Keoghan has been driven to conceal his face during public runs, sources told RadarOnline.com , as relentless online abuse about his appearance continues to shadow the Irish actor despite his rapid ascent in Hollywood.

"At times, it's left him feeling exposed in public spaces, which is why he's taken to covering his face entirely with a balaclava, even during something as simple as a run. For him, it's about creating a barrier between himself and the judgment he feels is waiting for him outside."

A source also told us: "Barry has been deeply affected by the constant stream of criticism aimed at his looks – it's not just casual trolling, it's been persistent and often cruel.

Rumors alleging infidelity – which Carpenter herself dismissed – have fueled a wave of commentary Keoghan recently admitted has taken a personal toll.

The Dublin-born actor, who was previously in a high-profile relationship with Sabrina Carpenter , has faced sustained scrutiny online since they split in 2024.

The actor rose to global prominence after his performance in the films 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Saltburn.'

He continued: "It's that I cheated. I don't want to ever bring anyone else into it, but unfortunately, having a relationship in the public eye, we all know this, it gets put out there, and it's amplified."

"I have been avoiding stuff. I've stopped socializing," he explained. "And again, it's because there was a narrative that's not true. I never confirmed or said anything about it, and, you know, I just disappeared."

Keoghan himself has acknowledged withdrawing from public life in response to the backlash over his split from Carpenter.

The insider added, "It speaks to how intense things have become. This is someone at the height of his career, yet he's dealing with a level of personal scrutiny that's incredibly difficult to switch off from. The balaclava isn't about attention – it's about protection, a way of reclaiming a sense of anonymity, even temporarily."

Addressing the origins of the rumors, Keoghan said: "A girl made a video, and then the girl actually made (another) video and went, 'Sorry for making that up', but no one seemed to latch on to that video."

Speculation around Keoghan's alleged affair was amplified by social media accounts and gossip platforms, including claims he had been seen with another woman during his relationship with Carpenter.

Influencer Breckie Hill, who was named in some reports, denied ever meeting him.

Despite stepping away from social media, Keoghan admitted he still finds himself drawn to online commentary.

He said: "I'm not on Instagram or Twitter or any of that, but I still go on and have a little... (look.) I go on my brother's account. I can access it that way. I do go on and have a look because I'm curious, but there's a lot of hatred towards me for just looking like this. It's just crazy. There's videos on TikTok that literally go, 'I hate him.'"