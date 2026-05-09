Pima County Sheriff Says 'Really Great' Progress Made in Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Case Nearly 100 Days After Vanishing

As the investigation continues, criminal profilers examining the case believe the alleged abductor may have been familiar with Nancy long before she disappeared.

In a preview for NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery, famed profiler Dr. Ann Burgess said she does not believe Nancy personally knew the suspect.

"I wouldn't think that Nancy Guthrie knew this person," Burgess said in a clip obtained by Parade.

Behavior analyst Dr. Casey Jordan agreed, suggesting the suspect may have recognized Nancy through her connection to Savannah.

"It could have been somebody who saw her on the Today show with her daughter," Jordan said. "Maybe not even have met her."

Jordan also speculated the suspect could have been someone Nancy encountered over the years while living in the same home since the 1970s.

"Could have been an Uber driver that she didn't leave a big enough tip for, could have been any of hundreds of service workers," she added.