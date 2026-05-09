EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Hammered For Moaning She's Suffered For Last 7 Years — As 'She Has Gotten Everything She Ever Wanted Since 2019'

Markle shared a video from the account Astrology for Everyone suggesting those with the Leo star sign were among those "ending the hardest seven years of their lives" – alongside another post from the account Spirit Daughter discussing exhaustion, damaged confidence, and feeling misunderstood.

The posts have now reignited criticism from royal commentators and former palace insiders who argue Markle and Harry have enjoyed extraordinary wealth, influence, and freedom since relocating to California.

One palace source said many within royal circles were bewildered by Markle publicly framing recent years as a period defined primarily by suffering.

The insider added, "There are many people who look at Meghan's life since leaving Britain and simply cannot reconcile the narrative of hardship with the reality. She has gained global fame, enormous financial independence, media deals worth millions, and the exact freedom she and Harry said they ever wanted. That's why some critics believe these messages come across as deeply tone-deaf."