EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Hammered For Moaning She's Suffered For Last 7 Years — As 'She Has Gotten Everything She Ever Wanted Since 2019'
May 9 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Business-owning, mansion-dwelling, multi-millionaire mother-of-two Meghan Markle is facing a fresh wave of criticism after endorsing social media posts describing the past seven years as the "hardest" period of her life – with critics telling RadarOnline.com the "ungrateful" Duchess of Sussex has achieved nearly everything she set out to gain since stepping away from royal duties in 2020.
The duchess, 44, recently reposted an Instagram video and message centered on astrology and emotional struggle, prompting renewed debate over her public portrayal of life after leaving the monarchy with Prince Harry, 41.
Meghan Markle's 'Tone-deaf' Posts
Markle shared a video from the account Astrology for Everyone suggesting those with the Leo star sign were among those "ending the hardest seven years of their lives" – alongside another post from the account Spirit Daughter discussing exhaustion, damaged confidence, and feeling misunderstood.
The posts have now reignited criticism from royal commentators and former palace insiders who argue Markle and Harry have enjoyed extraordinary wealth, influence, and freedom since relocating to California.
One palace source said many within royal circles were bewildered by Markle publicly framing recent years as a period defined primarily by suffering.
The insider added, "There are many people who look at Meghan's life since leaving Britain and simply cannot reconcile the narrative of hardship with the reality. She has gained global fame, enormous financial independence, media deals worth millions, and the exact freedom she and Harry said they ever wanted. That's why some critics believe these messages come across as deeply tone-deaf."
Meghan Markle and 'Pressure'
Another source familiar with the Sussexes' post-royal life added: "From the perspective of many former staff and royal insiders, Meghan has effectively built the lifestyle she envisioned – celebrity influence, creative control, luxury living, and independence from palace restrictions.
"The frustration comes from the sense that even after achieving those goals, Meghan still presents herself publicly as trapped or oppressed."
The controversy erupted after Markle reposted reflections from the spiritual lifestyle account Spirit Daughter, which stated: "The tension between who you actually are and what the world around you was willing to see has been exhausting in a way that is hard to explain to people who have not lived it."
The message continued: "Your confidence took hits it had no business taking. You questioned your creative direction, your spotlight, your worth. April 25th, the pressure lifts. You get the space to just exist without fighting for it."
Since 2019, Markle and Harry have dramatically reshaped their public roles and commercial careers after splitting their household from that of Prince William, 43, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, before eventually stepping down as working royals altogether.
Following their departure from Britain, the Sussexes inked mega-bucks deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify, relocated to Montecito, California, and gave their widely watched interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused unnamed royals of racism and institutional neglect.
During the same period, Markle has launched the podcast Archetypes, published her children's book The Bench, and appeared alongside Harry in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.
Spotify Criticism Added To Sussexes Controversy
The couple also featured on the cover of Time magazine's "most influential people" issue and undertook high-profile "faux royal" visits to countries including Nigeria, Colombia, and, most recently, Australia.
Criticism of the Sussexes' media strategy has intensified after former Spotify executive Bill Simmons publicly described the pair as "the f------ grifters" following the collapse of their Spotify partnership.
Markle has also spoken openly in recent weeks about online abuse she has suffered, telling students during a public appearance she considered herself "one of the most trolled people in the world."
Despite ongoing criticism, the duchess has continued expanding her lifestyle and entertainment projects, including her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, while maintaining an active presence on social media and in philanthropic campaigns.