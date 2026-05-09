Radar Reveals Why Hollywood Darling Katie Holmes Disappeared — And How She's Stayed Silent 14 Years After Breaking Free of Tom Cruise

So when she quietly stepped away, trading her A-list status and L.A. existence for a more reclusive life in NYC, where she raised daughter Suri Cruise, many were left wondering why she disappeared.

Now, as Suri turns 20 on April 18 and builds a life of her own, 47-year-old Holmes is entering yet another new chapter marked by independence and control.

"It was quite an adaptation for Katie to drop out of the spotlight like she did, but at the time it felt entirely necessary because she needed privacy and a brand-new start that was as pressure-free as possible," a source told RadarOnline.com.

After years of intense attention, she made a conscious decision to reset and raise Suri away from constant scrutiny. "It was easier for her to move far away from Hollywood and enjoy a new life in Manhattan, where she could move around without being recognized or hassled, and create a new bubble for herself and Suri," the source explained.

That bubble, it turns out, wasn't temporary. "It's stayed that way for some years now... Katie is still living under the radar, and for the most part, it suits her perfectly," says the source. "But nobody knows the real story."