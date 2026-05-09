EXCLUSIVE: How the Cast of '60s Classic 'Around the World in 80 Days' Really Did Circle the World During Making of Film — In Just 75 Days!

The cast and crew of the 1956 classic Around the World in 80 Days really did circle the globe while making the film – and RadarOnline.com can reveal that they did it in just 75 days.

At the time, the lavish adventure epic was the biggest movie undertaking Hollywood had ever seen. It also helped popularize something now common in movies: the celebrity cameo. Producers packed the film with more than 50 famous faces, including Ronald Colman, who even came out of retirement to appear.

Based on Jules Verne's novel Around the World in Eighty Days, the movie stars David Niven as Phileas Fogg, the Victorian Englishman who wagers he can travel around the world in 80 days – no small feat, even with the steamships and railways of the era.