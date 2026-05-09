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Home > Exclusives > Bee Gee’s
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EXCLUSIVE: Bee Gee Lovechild Drama — Why Maurice Gibb's Ex is Demanding Answers About Secret Son

Maurice Gibb's ex has demanded answers as questions emerge over a secret son and past relationship.
Source: MEGA

Maurice Gibb's ex has demanded answers as questions emerge over a secret son and past relationship.

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May 9 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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The love child of the late Bee Gees star Maurice Gibb is disputing the claim of Gibb's pop star first wife, Lulu, that he may have been the result of a cheating affair the Staying Alive singer had with his mom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now 77, To Sir With Love singer Lulu, who was wed to Gibb from 1969 to 1973, recently said she'd "just found out" about his out-of-wedlock son Nick Endacott-Gibb and says "it might have happened while we were married.

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Secret Son Bombshell Sparks Questions

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Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Nick Endacott-Gibb said he was conceived before Maurice Gibb married Lulu, disputing claims of an affair during their relationship.

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"Someone showed me something ... and I can't remember the year he impregnated this girl after a one-night stand, [but] he has a son who had his genes [researched]."

But Nick [Endacott-Gibb] – who was adopted as a baby – disputed her suggestion that he was the result of a cheating affair, and insisted his biological mother, Patti Nolder, a former band studio manager, canoodled with Maurice long before the Bee Gees crooner tied the knot with Lulu.

"I'm as curious as she is about whether Maurice was with her when I was conceived," he said. "It was the Summer of Love, after all."

He stated: "I was born in April 1968, conceived in August 1967. Lulu and Maurice weren't married until 1969, after what has been described for decades as a 'whirlwind romance.'"

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DNA Bombshell

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Lulu said she 'just found out' about Maurice's son Nick and suggested it 'might have happened while we were married.'
Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Lulu said she 'just found out' about Maurice's son Nick and suggested it 'might have happened while we were married.'

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Gibb died at 53 on Jan. 12, 2003, from cardiac arrest triggered by complications from a twisted intestine – long before Nick got the DNA test results and could meet his biological dad.

Nick had uploaded his DNA on an ancestry website in 2019 and learned his half-brother was Maurice's son Adam, who, with sister Samantha, is the singer's kids with second wife, Yvonne Spenceley.

"The DNA proved 100 percent I was his half-brother," noted Nick.

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Lulu Accepts Maurice’s Secret Son

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DNA results confirmed Nick as Maurice's son and half-brother to Adam and Samantha.
Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA

DNA results confirmed Nick as Maurice's son and half-brother to Adam and Samantha.

While Nick and Lulu may dispute whether Maurice had cheated during his marriage, she totally accepted Nick is his love child.

"It's proven," said Lulu. "He's 100 percent Maurice's."

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