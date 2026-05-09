EXCLUSIVE: Bee Gee Lovechild Drama — Why Maurice Gibb's Ex is Demanding Answers About Secret Son

Now 77, To Sir With Love singer Lulu, who was wed to Gibb from 1969 to 1973, recently said she'd "just found out" about his out-of-wedlock son Nick Endacott-Gibb and says "it might have happened while we were married.

The love child of the late Bee Gees star Maurice Gibb is disputing the claim of Gibb's pop star first wife, Lulu, that he may have been the result of a cheating affair the Staying Alive singer had with his mom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nick Endacott-Gibb said he was conceived before Maurice Gibb married Lulu, disputing claims of an affair during their relationship.

"Someone showed me something ... and I can't remember the year he impregnated this girl after a one-night stand, [but] he has a son who had his genes [researched]."

But Nick [Endacott-Gibb] – who was adopted as a baby – disputed her suggestion that he was the result of a cheating affair, and insisted his biological mother, Patti Nolder, a former band studio manager, canoodled with Maurice long before the Bee Gees crooner tied the knot with Lulu.

"I'm as curious as she is about whether Maurice was with her when I was conceived," he said. "It was the Summer of Love, after all."

He stated: "I was born in April 1968, conceived in August 1967. Lulu and Maurice weren't married until 1969, after what has been described for decades as a 'whirlwind romance.'"