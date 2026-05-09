EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Grand Sadness — Singer's Son's Dire Straits Stymie Her Efforts to Meet His Secret Love Child

Aging pop icon Cher is yearning to step up as a devoted grandma and make up for lost time after learning her son hid a secret love child for over a decade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

RadarOnline.com broke the bombshell story that troubled scion Elijah Blue Allman fathered a daughter out of wedlock, with Cher only recently getting confirmation of the now-15-year-old Ever's existence.

"It's all still a shock," admitted a source. "But ultimately, Cher's hoping to forge a real relationship with her granddaughter."