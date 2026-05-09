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EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Grand Sadness — Singer's Son's Dire Straits Stymie Her Efforts to Meet His Secret Love Child

Cher's son's dire crisis has prevented her from meeting his secret love child amid ongoing turmoil.
Source: MEGA

Cher's son's dire crisis has prevented her from meeting his secret love child amid ongoing turmoil.

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May 9 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Aging pop icon Cher is yearning to step up as a devoted grandma and make up for lost time after learning her son hid a secret love child for over a decade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

RadarOnline.com broke the bombshell story that troubled scion Elijah Blue Allman fathered a daughter out of wedlock, with Cher only recently getting confirmation of the now-15-year-old Ever's existence.

"It's all still a shock," admitted a source. "But ultimately, Cher's hoping to forge a real relationship with her granddaughter."

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Roadblock For A Connection

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Elijah Blue Allman allegedly kept daughter Ever hidden from Cher for 15 years, affecting her hopes of building a relationship.
Source: MEGA

Elijah Blue Allman allegedly kept daughter Ever hidden from Cher for 15 years, affecting her hopes of building a relationship.

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Unfortunately, troubled Allman has thrown a roadblock in front of the long overdue connection.

He rebuked prior efforts by the singer, 79, to place him under a conservatorship in 2023. Sources said their tenuous relationship is the reason why Cher was kept in the dark about her only grandkid for so long.

"Elijah never wanted his mom to be in the kid's life," an insider told RadarOnline.com, noting Allman knew about the girl "the whole time – the whole 15 years. He's met her, and there are pictures of the pair together."

"The source confirmed: "Elijah is in such a bad state right now. So as much as Cher wants to build a bond with her granddaughter, she has to tread very lightly because Elijah never takes it well when his mom interferes in his life."

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Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Kayti Edwards and her daughter Ever live near Cher's Malibu home as the singer seeks to connect with her granddaughter.

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As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 49-year-old was arrested twice in three days in late February and early March, and his worried-sick mom filed for conservatorship in April. She claimed he's suffering from "severe mental health and addiction issues" that render him unable to properly care for himself.

According to Allman's estranged wife, 38-year-old Marieangela King, he was even hospitalized in recent weeks.

Incredibly, the teen and her mother, Kayti Edwards, don't live far from Cher's Malibu home.

"Cher has been supportive and sent gifts," revealed the source. "Family is everything to her – she just wishes hers wasn't so damn dysfunctional."

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