EXCLUSIVE: The Cary Grant You Never Knew — Screen Idol's Diaries Reveal His Inner Demons and How He Survived Them

For many years, Cary Grant suffered a recurring nightmare. "In the dream, I stand on the stage of a vast theater, facing a silent, waiting audience," he confessed. "I'm the star, and I'm surrounded by actors, each of whom knows exactly what to do and what to say. I can't remember my lines, and I'm ashamed."

RadarOnline.com can reveal that might sound like anybody's average anxiety dream, but it's shocking to hear it from Grant – the picture of confidence in so many classic films.

A Showtime documentary, Becoming Cary Grant, drew on the iconic actor's long-lost memoirs to paint a portrait of a man tortured by self-doubt for decades.