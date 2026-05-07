'She's Haunted by That': Chilling Motive Behind Nancy Guthrie's Abduction Was to Make 'Savannah Suffer,' Brian Entin Claims — As Hunt for Missing 84-Year-Old Continues

The special NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery, which aired on May 6 on The CW, had the profilers examining all angles of the abduction case involving the frail grandmother. Nancy was taken from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the early morning hours of February 1 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

When Entin asked about the suspect's motive, Dr. Ann Burgess, billed as the "founder of modern criminal profiling and inspiration for Netflix’s Mindhunter series," offered a heartbreaking response.

"Well, first you want to always ask who’s suffering the most of this, who is hurt the most? And in this case, it doesn’t have to be the mother. It could be somebody in the family. Somebody — Savannah," she explained.

Burgess delivered a firm "yes" when Entin asked if the motive could have been to make Savannah "suffer."