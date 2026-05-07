'Insufferable' Marjorie Taylor Greene Dragged for Insisting She Developed 'Natural Immunity' to Hantavirus After 'Refusing to Get Vaccinated' During COVID Pandemic

According to one infectious disease specialist who spoke to Forbes, there is no data to support the claim that ivermectin can treat hantavirus in human patients, and he is warning against such "misinformation" that she fears can "cause confusion, prevent people from following the recommendations that can actually help them, and can hurt people."

"There are a lot of cases where ivermectin is the right drug, but certainly not hantavirus cases, where we have no evidence it will help," Dr. Dana Mazo, an infectious disease specialist at Tisch Hospital in New York, said.

Critics of the former congresswoman were quick to pile on online.

"Oh God. Just when I thought you might actually have a few brain cells that were functioning. This is absolute junk science," one person slammed on X. "Whatever respect I was starting to have for you was just lost entirely and completely forever."

Another railed: "What’s sad is you just gained a lot of support with a bunch of people. Now you’re just making yourself look like the idiot people remembered you as."

One user raged, "Please don't start this insufferable bulls--- again..."