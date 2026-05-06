Chilling Photos Show Suspected Hantavirus Patient Being Evacuated from Deadly MV Hondius Cruise Ship — After Illness Killed Three Onboard

In the new photos, posted by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, on Wednesday, May 6, the patient is seen being hauled off the stricken ship in a hazmat suit on a gurney.

"Three suspected #hantavirus case patients have just been evacuated from the ship and are on their way to receive medical care in the Netherlands in coordination with @WHO, the ship’s operator and national authorities from Cabo Verde, the United Kingdom, Spain and the Netherlands," Dr. Ghebreyesus updated.

The photos show one of the patients in full protective gear on a gurney, as the unknown person was taken off an ambulance and escorted to a waiting jet.

Dr. Ghebreyesus added, "WHO continues to work with the ship’s operators to closely monitor the health of passengers and crew, working with countries to support appropriate medical follow-up and evacuation where needed."