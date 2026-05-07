Marco Rubio Nearly Leaves Pope Leo XIV Speechless With 'Tacky' Gift — as Sec. of State Appears 'Embarrassed' Over Pontiff's Reaction

On Thursday, May 7, the secretary of state traveled to the Vatican to discuss "the situation in the Middle East and topics of mutual interest in the Western Hemisphere," according to the State Department, but things got awkward when the duo exchanged gifts.

Pope Leo XIV didn't have much to say after Marco Rubio gave him an unexpected gift critics branded "tacky," Radaronline.com can reveal.

Rubio and the pope exchanged gifts during the secretary of state's visit.

Rubio was filmed handing the pope a very small crystal American football, and then he offered up a bizarre explanation.

"I know you're a baseball guy, but um, it has the seal of the State Department, so it uh, what to get someone who has everything? I thought a crystal football," Rubio awkwardly said.

"Wow, okay," the pope, a baseball and Chicago White Sox fan, responded.

However, Rubio didn't go home empty-handed, as the pope gifted him a pen made from olive wood, and noted the olive branch is the symbol of peace.