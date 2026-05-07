Marco Rubio Nearly Leaves Pope Leo XIV Speechless With 'Tacky' Gift — as Sec. of State Appears 'Embarrassed' Over Pontiff's Reaction
May 7 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Pope Leo XIV didn't have much to say after Marco Rubio gave him an unexpected gift critics branded "tacky," Radaronline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, May 7, the secretary of state traveled to the Vatican to discuss "the situation in the Middle East and topics of mutual interest in the Western Hemisphere," according to the State Department, but things got awkward when the duo exchanged gifts.
Marco Rubio's Fumble
Rubio was filmed handing the pope a very small crystal American football, and then he offered up a bizarre explanation.
"I know you're a baseball guy, but um, it has the seal of the State Department, so it uh, what to get someone who has everything? I thought a crystal football," Rubio awkwardly said.
"Wow, okay," the pope, a baseball and Chicago White Sox fan, responded.
However, Rubio didn't go home empty-handed, as the pope gifted him a pen made from olive wood, and noted the olive branch is the symbol of peace.
'The Tackiest Administration'
Critics on social media were quick to notice the huge difference in gifts, and the politician was mercilessly mocked for his lack of gifting skills.
"Some tacky piece of s--- from the office cupboard," one person raged. "Lord almighty."
Another added, "I swear this administration is one long VEEP episode," referring to the popular HBO series starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
"Looks like Trump went to a Things Remembered store at the mall and bought that," a user quipped, as one noted, "That gift from Rubio was a state department paperweight left over from football season."
A commentator joked, "On brand for the tackiest administration."
Trump V. Pope
The 54-year-old will be in Italy until the end of the week, as his meeting comes as President Trump's feud with the pontiff has continued.
Trump was left raging after the pope made it clear he is not in favor of the war in Iran, instead wanting to push for peace in line with his Catholic faith. The 79-year-old scoffed the pontiff was "weak on crime" and "terrible for foreign policy," and urged him to "get his act together."
"I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon," Trump ranted on Truth Social. The former reality star then later clarified he's "not a big fan" of the pope.
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"I don't think he's doing a very good job. He likes crime, I guess," Trump suggested to NBC News. And despite Rubio meeting with the pope in Italy, Trump decided to throw one more jab his way.
He told right-wing radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt: "The Pope would rather talk about the fact that it's okay for Iran to have a nuclear weapon, and I don't think that's very good," and claimed the pontiff was “endangering a lot of Catholics."
For his part, the pope has not stayed quiet, opting to respond to the president's harsh criticism.
'I Have No Fear Of the Trump Administration'
"I have no fear of the Trump administration, or speaking out loudly of the message of the gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what the church is here to do," the pope recently said.
He added at the time: "We are not politicians, we don't deal with foreign policy with the same perspective he might understand it, but I do believe in the message of the gospel, as a peacemaker.”