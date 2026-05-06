EXCLUSIVE: The Pope's Holy War — Radar Breaks Down Leo XIV's Battle With Donald Trump… As He's Blasted by Victims of Priests
May 6 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
As U.S.-born Pope Leo XIV slams President Donald Trump over America's war on Iran, a national organization of survivors of clergy abuse is calling for an investigation into the pontiff for supposedly failing to address perverted priests in Peru – including one who allegedly acknowledged his sinful acts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The stunning rebuke by the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) comes after the Chicago native – the former Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost – criticized Trump for trying to snuff out Iran's pro-terrorist regime.
Pope Clashes With Trump Over War
"God does not bless any conflict," the pope wrote in an X post, seemingly referring to the American campaign that began Feb. 28. "Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs."
Trump, 79, fought back by saying: "We don't want a pope that says crime is OK in our cities."
But Leo, 70, then stated: "I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the gospel."
Months earlier, the leaders at SNAP had issued a statement accusing Leo of failing to comply with the Vos estis lux mundi – "You are the light of the world" – mandate established by his predecessor Pope Francis to combat sexual abuse and hold accountable any religious leadership who protect pedophile clerics.
"Instead of embracing that mandate, Pope Leo has moved the Vatican backwards," SNAP's statement said.
Abuse Allegations Rock Church Leadership Again
"He dismissed the need for major reform, rejected instituting a universal zero-tolerance law, emphasized the rights of accused priests over the safety of children, and appointed a known enemy of transparency to succeed him in one of the Vatican's most powerful offices overseeing bishops worldwide."
In 2022, Ana Maria Quispe Diaz charges that she told Pope Leo, then the bishop of Chiclayo in Peru, about the long-ago abuse she and her sisters allegedly endured as children at the hands of multiple priests.
Yet one of the accused clerics, who supposedly confessed to church officials, was still granted an honorable discharge.
In another shocker, a Facebook post from 2023 shows Leo standing next to Rev. Ricardo Yesquen Paiva, one of the priests Quispe had accused of abuse.
Church leaders have said a case was not opened against Yesquen, who was unable to defend himself due to a "degenerative psychiatric illness."
Church Defends Actions Amid Abuse Claims
The Diocese of Chiclayo has stated that any accused were removed from ministry, the victims were offered assistance, and the allegations were reported to authorities.
After filing a complaint against Leo in March 2025, SNAP says they uncovered additional evidence of alleged misconduct, and in December 2025 submitted a second Vos estis lux mundi complaint with the Vatican, civil authorities in Peru, and the United Nations, according to a press statement.
Leo has previously discussed encouraging victims to report abuse and spoken out against secrecy.
Yet SNAP cofounder Peter Isely said: "The only way things change is when there are consequences and accountability. We don't want this to happen to another child."