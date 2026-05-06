EXCLUSIVE: The Pope's Holy War — Radar Breaks Down Leo XIV's Battle With Donald Trump… As He's Blasted by Victims of Priests

"God does not bless any conflict," the pope wrote in an X post, seemingly referring to the American campaign that began Feb. 28. "Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs."

Trump, 79, fought back by saying: "We don't want a pope that says crime is OK in our cities."

But Leo, 70, then stated: "I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the gospel."

Months earlier, the leaders at SNAP had issued a statement accusing Leo of failing to comply with the Vos estis lux mundi – "You are the light of the world" – mandate established by his predecessor Pope Francis to combat sexual abuse and hold accountable any religious leadership who protect pedophile clerics.

"Instead of embracing that mandate, Pope Leo has moved the Vatican backwards," SNAP's statement said.