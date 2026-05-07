EXCLUSIVE: Ted Danson Death Fears Explode After 78-Year-Old 'Cheers' Icon's Hidden Health Scare — 'Mortality is Real For Him Now'

Ted Danson has just secretly suffered a health scare which left him confronting his mortality for the first time in years, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Sources close to the 78-year-old actor told us the harrowing experience has forced the beloved Cheers star to rethink his lifestyle and accept "mortality is real."

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Source: Mega Ted Danson suffered a secret medical scare that altered his perspective on life.

Danson, who became a television icon playing recovering alcoholic bartender Sam Malone in the hit sitcom Cheers during the 1980s, opened up about the mystery medical scare on a recent podcast appearance. Even though the actor stressed he is now "totally fine," he described the incident as deeply "humbling" and said it fundamentally shifted his perspective on aging and life. The Emmy-winning star, who currently stars in Netflix comedy A Man On the Inside, revealed he has since adopted healthier routines, including meditating twice daily with his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, 73.

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Actor Said Mortality Now Feels Real

Source: Mega Danson adopted a healthier routine involving meditation twice each day.

A source close to Danson told us Danson was left "deeply shaken" by the experience despite ultimately receiving reassuring news from doctors. The insider said: "Ted has always been energetic and optimistic, but this frightened him because it reminded him he is not invincible. It made him slow down and reassess what really matters. "He's become much more reflective recently. The scare made him realize aging is unavoidable, and he wants the rest of his life to be more grounded and meaningful, as he realizes mortality is now real for him." Speaking candidly in his podcast chat, Danson explained how the incident altered his outlook. He said: "The last thing that kind of hit me that was very liberating was I had a bit of a health scare. "I'm totally fine, but it was like, 'Oh, well, that's real… .'" The actor said the episode made him confront mortality in a way he had previously avoided. Referring to himself jokingly in the third person, he added: "It's not just a rumour. Ted Danson doesn't get a free pass. Love his work."

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Meditation And Mindfulness Became Daily Routine

Source: Mega Ted described the humbling experience during a recent podcast appearance.

Danson did not reveal the nature of the health issue, but insisted it was not caused by reckless behavior or neglect. He said: "It was very humbling and calming, and I'm fine. "I think it was the best thing that could have happened to me, and I'm doing some things differently." Part of his shift has involved focusing more seriously on mindfulness and daily habits. Danson revealed he and Steenburgen now meditate together twice a day, joking he had spent years pretending to embrace wellness practices without fully committing to them. He said: "It's like, 'Wow, I've always talked about it, and lied about it.'" The experience also appears to have changed the actor emotionally. Danson explained he now feels less focused on himself and more invested in listening to and supporting others. He said: "You can be curious about other people. You can listen and you can be supportive, caring. You can witness them... and I do believe that the rest of my life is to be curious and listen. That's the best thing I can offer."

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Source: Mega Mary Steenburgen meditated with her husband to support his wellness journey.