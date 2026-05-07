EXCLUSIVE: El Chapo Whines Over 'Cruel' Prison Treatment in America and Begs to Be Sent Back to Mexico in Letter — Before Federal Judge Shut Request Down

In May, 2024, officials reportedly cut off the kingpin's access to two 15-minute phone calls per month with his children. He allegedly believed the calls were taken away as retaliation after his repeated efforts to have his criminal case dropped, calling the move "unprecedented discrimination against me."

Guzman wrote in his letter to Cogan that prosecutors "have decided to punish me by not letting me talk to my daughters."

He went on to say the attorney in his case "was surely upset because in the pro se motion, I exposed the inefficiency of the lawyers who did not fight the anomalies of the prosecutors throughout the process."

Guzman said his girls live in Mexico and don't have U.S. visas, making visitation difficult. His wife, however, lives in Los Angeles, and he had hoped the court would allow her to make in-person visits – despite her own arrests on drug charges.

Coronel was convicted in 2021 for dealing heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana; money laundering; and helping her husband run his criminal enterprise while he was imprisoned.

She was also charged with aiding his elaborate 2015 escape from a maximum-security prison in Mexico.