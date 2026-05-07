Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Human Bones Found Near Savannah's Missing Mom's Arizona Home Identified
May 7 2026, Published 5:06 p.m. ET
Authorities were sent on high alert when human bones were found not far from Nancy Guthrie's property in Arizona, more than three months after she mysteriously disappeared.
Investigators have since revealed that the remains were not related to Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old missing mom, RadarOnline.com can exclusively confirm.
Bones Identified as 'Prehistoric'
Law enforcement in Tucson exclusively told Radar that the bones have officially been identified as "prehistoric," and "several departments" rushed to the scene right away after they were found.
While the bones were unrelated to Nancy's case, that doesn't mean that the investigation on where they may have come from is over.
"The bone found near Craycroft and River was determined to be human," the Tucson Police Department said in a statement. "This will be a prehistoric anthropological investigation. "
"The University of Arizona's Anthropology Department and the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner assisted," the statement continued. "This is not a criminal investigation."
Inside Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance
The last time Nancy was seen by loved ones was on January 31, when she joined her other daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni for dinner. After their get-together, Cioni drove her home and dropped her off just before 10 p.m.
She was reported missing the next day after she failed to show up to a friend's house to watch a livestreamed church service that they'd been watching weekly since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Upon search of her home, her wallet, cell phone, medications and car keys were all still inside and there were reportedly signs of forced entry.
Days later, authorities released video from Nancy's doorbell camera that revealed a man in ski a mask on her porch.
The suspect has not been identified.
Nancy Guthrie's Disappearance Worries Neighbors
Nancy's apparent kidnapping has left nearby residents in Tucson rattled over the past three months, according to NewsNation's Brian Entin noted.
"For us covering it, we live in different states, but people who live here in Tucson, especially in the neighborhood, these kinds of things don't happen, and the fact that there's no new information and they have no idea who did it, I think people are just still nervous about the whole thing, which might be why you don't see as many people talking about it," he explained at the time.
'She's Haunted by That': Chilling Motive Behind Nancy Guthrie's Abduction Was to Make 'Savannah Suffer,' Brian Entin Claims — As Hunt for Missing 84-Year-Old Continues
Some of them have been so concerned about the safety of the area that there has been a major influx in requests for in-home panic rooms to be built.
Kevin Hand, who works at Sportsman Steel Safes, said many residents feel that putting up a camera outside of their home isn't enough to protect them anymore, and they want to take things a step further.
"There has been a huge spike in calls and business since the Guthrie case," Hand told Daily Mail. "It's got people thinking "What would we do if someone broke in tonight?" People don't want this to happen to them or their families, and they're realizing maybe it can."