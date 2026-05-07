Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Human Bones Found Near Savannah's Missing Mom's Arizona Home Identified

Law enforcement in Tucson exclusively told Radar that the bones have officially been identified as "prehistoric," and "several departments" rushed to the scene right away after they were found.

While the bones were unrelated to Nancy's case, that doesn't mean that the investigation on where they may have come from is over.

"The bone found near Craycroft and River was determined to be human," the Tucson Police Department said in a statement. "This will be a prehistoric anthropological investigation. "

"The University of Arizona's Anthropology Department and the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner assisted," the statement continued. "This is not a criminal investigation."