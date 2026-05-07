Savannah Guthrie Nearly Breaks Down in Tears on 'Today' Show Over Childhood Photo — As Search for 'Abducted' Mom Nancy Enters 4th Month

In late March, Savannah sat down for her first televised interview following her mother's apparent abduction and admitted she wasn't sure if Nancy was still alive.

"Whether she's on this side still or whether she is in heaven, I know where she is," she said at the time, referring to her mother being in heaven. "I know who she's with. But we need to know."

Despite the dire circumstances, Savannah admitted that she wasn't giving up because of key things that her mother taught her throughout her life.

"I saw her world shatter. I saw it. And I saw her get up and I saw her believe. And I saw her love. And I saw her hope and I saw her smile and I saw her laugh. I saw her joy," she continued. "I saw her love of the world and adventure. I saw her belief. I saw her faith. She taught me. She taught all of us."