Savannah Guthrie Nearly Breaks Down in Tears on 'Today' Show Over Childhood Photo — As Search for 'Abducted' Mom Nancy Enters 4th Month
May 7 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie caught herself tearing up on the Today show as she looked at a memorable photo of herself taken at her childhood home – as her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, remains missing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, May 7, during the "Morning Boost" segment of the show, Jenna Bush Hager shared several sweet snapshots of a kid practicing his picture day smile.
'That Was in My Backyard'
"That got us thinking — and none of us really have our picture day pictures — but what we looked like in our kindergarten era," Bush Hager said before launching into a slideshow of cute childhood photos of Today show hosts.
One picture of Guthrie, who appeared to be around five years old at the time, showed her wearing a Bluebird Camp Fire Girls outfit. As the co-host stared at the surprising peek into her own childhood, she began to get misty-eyed.
"That was in my backyard," she said, referring to where she grew up in Tucson, Arizona.
When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?
Nancy was last seen on January 31 after going to her other daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni's house for dinner. Later that night, Cioni dropped her off at her Catalina Foothills home just before 10 p.m., and all appeared to be well.
However, the situation took a chilling turn the next day when she didn't show up to a friend's place to watch a livestreamed church service together. Once her family was notified, they discovered that her wallet, cell phone, medications, and car keys were all still inside her house.
In the wake of her disappearance, the FBI obtained and released video from Nancy's doorbell camera that show a man in a mask on her porch, solidifying the theory that she had been kidnapped.
More than three months later, the suspect is still yet to be identified and Nancy has not been found.
Savannah Guthrie's Bombshell Interview
In late March, Savannah sat down for her first televised interview following her mother's apparent abduction and admitted she wasn't sure if Nancy was still alive.
"Whether she's on this side still or whether she is in heaven, I know where she is," she said at the time, referring to her mother being in heaven. "I know who she's with. But we need to know."
Despite the dire circumstances, Savannah admitted that she wasn't giving up because of key things that her mother taught her throughout her life.
"I saw her world shatter. I saw it. And I saw her get up and I saw her believe. And I saw her love. And I saw her hope and I saw her smile and I saw her laugh. I saw her joy," she continued. "I saw her love of the world and adventure. I saw her belief. I saw her faith. She taught me. She taught all of us."
Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Show Return
As the search for her mother continues, and hopes wane that the elderly woman will be found alive, Savannah made a courageous comeback to Today.
"I wanted you to know that I'm still standing, and I still have hope, and I'm still me," she said in the days leading up to the return to the show. "I'm holding onto my faith. And as my mom would say, 'Where else would I go?'"