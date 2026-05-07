Florida Man, 32, Arrested for Threatening to Kill Trump, Pam Bondi and Marco Rubio in Disturbing Online Rants — 'I'm Going to Kill You in the Worst F--king Way'

The threats, spanning from January to April 2026, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, are believed to have also targeted Trump's Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, as well as the now former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In one post on X, Sanders is accused of writing, "Imma bomb the f---ing White House you f---ing pedophile, later declaring, "I mean it." Sanders is said to have taken it even a step further, according to authorities, as he posted numerous videos on Instagram, ranting about public officials and making violent threats.

"All I got is a gun. It's the only thing I can use now is a gun," Sanders allegedly said in an April 10 post, threatening Rubio. "When I get my hands on him, I'm gonna hurt him," he later said. "Simple as that."