Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

Florida Man, 32, Arrested for Threatening to Kill Trump, Pam Bondi and Marco Rubio in Disturbing Online Rants — 'I'm Going to Kill You in the Worst F--king Way'

Photo of Pam Bondi, Donald Trump, Marco Rubio
Source: MEGA

President Trump, Pam Bondi, and Marco Rubio received disturbing threats.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 7 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A Florida man has been accused of making several threats to assassinate President Trump and two of his closest officials, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nathaniel Sanders is now facing one count of threatening the president and one count of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, as he allegedly said he wanted to kill Trump "in the worst f---ing way."

Article continues below advertisement

Disturbing Rants Against Trump Exposed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A Florida man allegedly threatned to kill Trump and other high-profile officials.

The threats, spanning from January to April 2026, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, are believed to have also targeted Trump's Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, as well as the now former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In one post on X, Sanders is accused of writing, "Imma bomb the f---ing White House you f---ing pedophile, later declaring, "I mean it." Sanders is said to have taken it even a step further, according to authorities, as he posted numerous videos on Instagram, ranting about public officials and making violent threats.

"All I got is a gun. It's the only thing I can use now is a gun," Sanders allegedly said in an April 10 post, threatening Rubio. "When I get my hands on him, I'm gonna hurt him," he later said. "Simple as that."

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Going to Kill You'

Photo of Marco Rubio
Source: MEGA

Rubio was also allegedly threatned by Nathaniel Sanders.

Sanders then allegedly focused on Trump, with an unhinged video just one week later.

"When I see you — imma stomp your f---ing head in," he allegedly said. And I'm going to kill you in the worst f---ing way." In another video, it was Bondi who was threatened.

He raged, "Imma kill all y'all pedophiles. I don't give a f---. Imma kill you." Bondi had been accused of fumbling the Epstein files release, with many claiming she refused to release the information in its entirety and accusing her of taking part in a White House "cover-up."

According to authorities, Sanders branded federal agents "pedophiles" when they made contact with him earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Pam Bondi
Source: MEGA

Bondi, who is believed to have fumbled the Epstein files release, was also allegedly threatned.

Following his arrest, U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones said, "They are serious federal crimes that endanger public safety and the rule of law.

"The complaint alleges that this defendant repeatedly threatened to assassinate the President of the United States and other senior officials. Those allegations will now be tested in court."

Special Agent in Charge Michael Townsend added, "It does not matter where the threat is made or what platform is used, our agents will identify you, investigate you, and … bring charges when appropriate."

Sanders now faces up to 10 years behind bars if convicted.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Elon Musk, Sharon Zilis

Elon Musk 'Offered Female Employee His Sperm' After Tesla Billionaire Encouraged Staff To Welcome Kids

A woman cut off her boyfriend's manhood during an attack.

Bloody Revenge: Woman Accused of Chopping Off Bigamist Husband's Manhood With a Kitchen Knife After He Tried Moving Second Wife Into Their Home

Trump's Close Call

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Cole Allen Tomas allegeldy attempted to kill the president just weeks ago at an event.

The news comes just weeks after a gunman attempted to kill Trump during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Cole Allen Tomas, a 31-year-old teacher, is accused of trying to gun down guests at the event, where Trump, his wife, Melania, JD Vance, and other high-profile figures were on hand.

Allen was officially charged with three criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate the president. He was not required to enter a plea at this time, and faces life in prison if convicted.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.