Florida Man, 32, Arrested for Threatening to Kill Trump, Pam Bondi and Marco Rubio in Disturbing Online Rants — 'I'm Going to Kill You in the Worst F--king Way'
May 7 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
A Florida man has been accused of making several threats to assassinate President Trump and two of his closest officials, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nathaniel Sanders is now facing one count of threatening the president and one count of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, as he allegedly said he wanted to kill Trump "in the worst f---ing way."
Disturbing Rants Against Trump Exposed
The threats, spanning from January to April 2026, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, are believed to have also targeted Trump's Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, as well as the now former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.
In one post on X, Sanders is accused of writing, "Imma bomb the f---ing White House you f---ing pedophile, later declaring, "I mean it." Sanders is said to have taken it even a step further, according to authorities, as he posted numerous videos on Instagram, ranting about public officials and making violent threats.
"All I got is a gun. It's the only thing I can use now is a gun," Sanders allegedly said in an April 10 post, threatening Rubio. "When I get my hands on him, I'm gonna hurt him," he later said. "Simple as that."
'I'm Going to Kill You'
Sanders then allegedly focused on Trump, with an unhinged video just one week later.
"When I see you — imma stomp your f---ing head in," he allegedly said. And I'm going to kill you in the worst f---ing way." In another video, it was Bondi who was threatened.
He raged, "Imma kill all y'all pedophiles. I don't give a f---. Imma kill you." Bondi had been accused of fumbling the Epstein files release, with many claiming she refused to release the information in its entirety and accusing her of taking part in a White House "cover-up."
According to authorities, Sanders branded federal agents "pedophiles" when they made contact with him earlier this year.
Following his arrest, U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones said, "They are serious federal crimes that endanger public safety and the rule of law.
"The complaint alleges that this defendant repeatedly threatened to assassinate the President of the United States and other senior officials. Those allegations will now be tested in court."
Special Agent in Charge Michael Townsend added, "It does not matter where the threat is made or what platform is used, our agents will identify you, investigate you, and … bring charges when appropriate."
Sanders now faces up to 10 years behind bars if convicted.
Trump's Close Call
The news comes just weeks after a gunman attempted to kill Trump during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Cole Allen Tomas, a 31-year-old teacher, is accused of trying to gun down guests at the event, where Trump, his wife, Melania, JD Vance, and other high-profile figures were on hand.
Allen was officially charged with three criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate the president. He was not required to enter a plea at this time, and faces life in prison if convicted.