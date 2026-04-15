Pam Bondi Accused of Being 'Mastermind of White House Cover-Up' — As Ex-Attorney General Faces Backlash for Skipping Epstein Files Testimony
April 15 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Pam Bondi has been accused of being the "mastermind of a White House cover-up," RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the fired Attorney General failed to appear in court to testify under oath about the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Following Bondi's decision, Rep. Robert Garcia appeared on MS NOW to call out the 60-year-old in a blistering rant.
'We're Going to Begin the Contempt Proceedings'
"At the end of the day, she had a subpoena in place to show up today," Garcia went off during his appearance on The Weeknight. "Chairman (James) Comer sent that out, and just because she's not the attorney general right now, that's no excuse for her not to come in."
"She was the mastermind of this White House cover-up," he boldly claimed. "The survivors have demanded that she give testimony, that she answer questions. For her not to show up, that is essentially, in my opinion, and the opinion of the committee, grounds for contempt."
The California representative then claimed, "We've reached out to the DOJ, no response. She apparently has a private attorney; no response. And so, Comer said earlier today that he's in contact with her attorney. He said I'm going to reschedule this hearing. Let's reschedule it.
"And if we don't hear back in the next couple of days, we're going to begin the contempt proceedings; it has to happen. People have to be held accountable for the laws that we pass in Congress and the subpoenas that we put in place...."
Pam Bondi Mishandles Epstein Files
Earlier this month, President Trump booted Bondi from her position, temporarily replacing her with Deputy AG Todd Blanche.
"We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much-needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future..." Trump said via Truth Social, without mentioning the Epstein files.
Bondi was heavily criticized for her handling of the files, with many claiming she refused to release the information in its entirety. She was then subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee over the "possible mismanagement" of the probe into the sick pedophile, and was ordered to appear in court on April 14.
"The Committee has questions regarding the Department of Justice’s handling of the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associates and its compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act," Chairman James Comer wrote in a statement at the time.
Nancy Mace: Pam Bondi 'Undermined President Trump'
After skipping court, Garcia released a statement, raging that Bondi is "evading a lawful congressional subpoena by failing to appear before the Oversight Committee for a deposition about the Epstein files and the White House cover-up..."
Congresswoman Nancy Mace also slammed Bondi, claiming she "handled the Epstein Files in a terrible manner and seriously undermined President Trump," and hoped the next Attorney General will do a better job with the files.
She noted: "... I look forward to a new Attorney General who is committed to getting justice for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein."
Conspiracy theorist and podcaster Candace Owens has also claimed Bondi and Trump are "on the same team" when it comes to the Epstein files.
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"People, I think, initially thought this must be related to her fumbling the Epstein files so hard," Owens told viewers on April 2. "No, her and Trump are on the same team when it comes to the Epstein files. Please do not put that on Pam Bondi.
"Pam Bondi was doing as she was instructed to do by Trump, by Trump's orbit of friends who are all in the Epstein files. They protected the Epstein files together..."