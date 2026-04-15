Pam Bondi Accused of Being 'Mastermind of White House Cover-Up' — As Ex-Attorney General Faces Backlash for Skipping Epstein Files Testimony

"At the end of the day, she had a subpoena in place to show up today," Garcia went off during his appearance on The Weeknight. "Chairman (James) Comer sent that out, and just because she's not the attorney general right now, that's no excuse for her not to come in."

"She was the mastermind of this White House cover-up," he boldly claimed. "The survivors have demanded that she give testimony, that she answer questions. For her not to show up, that is essentially, in my opinion, and the opinion of the committee, grounds for contempt."

The California representative then claimed, "We've reached out to the DOJ, no response. She apparently has a private attorney; no response. And so, Comer said earlier today that he's in contact with her attorney. He said I'm going to reschedule this hearing. Let's reschedule it.

"And if we don't hear back in the next couple of days, we're going to begin the contempt proceedings; it has to happen. People have to be held accountable for the laws that we pass in Congress and the subpoenas that we put in place...."