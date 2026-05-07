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'Baby Driver' Star and Hollywood Insiders Pull Off 'MOUSE' — A Guerrilla TV Series That's Seriously Addictive

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Source: Mouse

May 7 2026, Updated 2:02 p.m. ET

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Hollywood has a new secret weapon, and it costs less than a used car to produce.

The gritty crime-thriller series MOUSE — produced entirely outside the studio system for under $7,000 — is turning heads with a prestige-TV feel that puts many big-budget productions to shame. And the cast? Let's just say it's stacked.

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Lanny Joon of Baby Driver and Wolf Pack fame leads the series as Detective Sam Park, a man walking a razor's edge between law and violence. Opposite him is Shélah Larson — who doesn't just star in MOUSE, she also co-created it and co-founded the production company behind it, Short Snacks Entertainment. Talk about a power move.

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The show was dreamed up after director and writer Roth Rind hit a wall waiting on development deals to move forward. Enter Larson, who reportedly cut through the noise with one blunt question: "So what's stopping you?" Days later, MOUSE was born.

Rounding out the ensemble are Syra McCarthy (Josephine), Shane Yoon (Modern Family), Danny Parker-Lopes (Minority Report), Linc Hand (Imperium), Jennifer Ekpunobi, PJ Schulte, Mark Shiva, Trent James, Hidekun Hah, and Kevin Kemp.

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Behind the camera, Matthew Intil handled cinematography, while Kyle Cummins (Lost) produced alongside Joon, Larson, and Rind. The script was written by Rind and co-writer Brandon Silberstein, with music by composers Ross Lara and Justin Wilmott.

“This was one of the most fun and creative experiences of my life with an amazing cast and crew,” says actor PJ Schulte.

Shot for both horizontal and vertical formats, MOUSE drops across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok – meeting audiences exactly where they scroll. With a 14-episode first season already in the can and more in development, this is one guerrilla operation Hollywood may wish it had greenlit first. Check out Season 1 this summer.

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