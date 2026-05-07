'Baby Driver' Star and Hollywood Insiders Pull Off 'MOUSE' — A Guerrilla TV Series That's Seriously Addictive

Behind the camera, Matthew Intil handled cinematography, while Kyle Cummins (Lost) produced alongside Joon, Larson, and Rind. The script was written by Rind and co-writer Brandon Silberstein, with music by composers Ross Lara and Justin Wilmott.

“This was one of the most fun and creative experiences of my life with an amazing cast and crew,” says actor PJ Schulte.

Shot for both horizontal and vertical formats, MOUSE drops across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok – meeting audiences exactly where they scroll. With a 14-episode first season already in the can and more in development, this is one guerrilla operation Hollywood may wish it had greenlit first. Check out Season 1 this summer.