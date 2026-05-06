EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Guthrie Comeback Was a Washout — Host's Dramatic Return From Tragedy Draws Disappointing Reception

"The show really thought this was going to be a massive moment," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Everybody at NBC thought there were going to be hundreds of people, if not thousands of people, in the plaza."

Company bigwigs – who are eager for Today to reestablish itself as champion of the breakfast programs after repeatedly being bested by ABC's Good Morning America – attempted to create fanfare by announcing Guthrie's big comeback more than 10 days earlier.

"They'd hired extra security," the RadarOnline.com source added. "They thought that this was going to be like a pop concert, like Justin Bieber in the plaza."

Instead, noted the insider, just a "decent" number of fans showed up in NYC.

Meanwhile, TV ratings saw only a 6 percent boost from the previous week.

"They were not up like the show thought it would be," admitted the source.