Nancy Guthrie Case Takes Chilling Turn as Criminal Profiler Warns 'This Person Knew Her' Before Abduction

Dr. Burgess clarified that the suspect likely was aware of who the elderly woman was prior to the kidnapping, but clarified, "I wouldn’t think that Nancy Guthrie knew this person," in a clip obtained by Parade.

Dr. Jordan agreed with the theory, noting, "And it could have been, we have to consider, it could have been somebody who saw her on the Today show with her daughter, Savannah, maybe not even have met her."

Nancy made several appearances on the popular morning show over the years, including one moment when she appeared from inside of her bedroom to show the audience how to fold proper hospital corners, and again in a November 2025 "Homecoming" segment where Savannah and Nancy wandered around Tucson.