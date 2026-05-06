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Home > Investigations > Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Case Takes Chilling Turn as Criminal Profiler Warns 'This Person Knew Her' Before Abduction

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; MEGA

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

May 6 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

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Theories surrounding the search for Nancy Guthrie took another chilling turn as more experts confirmed that they believe the missing 84-year-old's abductor knew her – but she may not have known them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a preview for an upcoming television special on the high profile case with NewsNation's Brian Entin, famed criminal profilers Dr. Ann Burgess and Dr. Casey Jordan weighed in on the mysterious masked mask seen on the eerie surveillance footage captured outside of Nancy's Arizona home.

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'It Could Have Been Somebody Who Saw Her on Today'

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Nancy Guthrie made multiple appearances on the 'Today' show with her daughter, Savannah.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie made multiple appearances on the 'Today' show with her daughter, Savannah.

Dr. Burgess clarified that the suspect likely was aware of who the elderly woman was prior to the kidnapping, but clarified, "I wouldn’t think that Nancy Guthrie knew this person," in a clip obtained by Parade.

Dr. Jordan agreed with the theory, noting, "And it could have been, we have to consider, it could have been somebody who saw her on the Today show with her daughter, Savannah, maybe not even have met her."

Nancy made several appearances on the popular morning show over the years, including one moment when she appeared from inside of her bedroom to show the audience how to fold proper hospital corners, and again in a November 2025 "Homecoming" segment where Savannah and Nancy wandered around Tucson.

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'She Has Been in This House Since the '70s'

Nancy Guthrie and her late husband, Charles, bought the home in 1975.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie and her late husband, Charles, bought the home in 1975.

"(They also) could have been an Uber driver that she didn’t leave a big enough tip for, could have been any of hundreds of service workers," Jordan continued. "I mean, she has been in this house since the ‘70s."

Nancy and her late husband, Charles, first purchased the Catalina Foothills home in 1975. Although Charles passed away in 1988 after suffering a heart attack at only 49 years old, Nancy went on to live in the home for more than 50 years prior to her disappearance.

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When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

Surveillance footage from Nancy Guthrie's home revealed a masked man.
Source: MEGA

Surveillance footage from Nancy Guthrie's home revealed a masked man.

Nancy was last seen on January 31 after spending the evening with her other daughter, Annie, and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni at their house. Later that night, Cioni dropped her off at her own home at 9:48 p.m.

The next day, friends and family became concerned when Nancy missed a get-together to watch an online church service and was not answering her phone. Upon search of her property, her medications, wallet, cell phone and car keys were all left inside, as if she had not left on her own.

A few days later, the FBI released video and images captured on her Nest camera that revealed a man in a mask near her door.

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Nancy Guthrie's abduction left her family, and other residents in the area, shaken.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie's abduction left her family, and other residents in the area, shaken.

As Radar previously reported, Nancy's friends have been asked to keep quiet on the case as the search goes into its fourth month.

According to Entin, fellow Tucson residents may be quieter because they are afraid for their safety after the incident.

"For us covering it, we live in different states, but people who live here in Tucson, especially in the neighborhood, these kinds of things don't happen, and the fact that there's no new information and they have no idea who did it, I think people are just still nervous about the whole thing, which might be why you don't see as many people talking about it," he explained.

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