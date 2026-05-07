Trump Labels 20-Year-Old Barron His Wife Melania's 'Little Boy' — As Prez Is Mercilessly Mocked Over 'Forgetting' College Student Is His Son Too
May 7 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was slammed for his pecuilar wording when talking about his youngest son, Barron, at a White House event for Mother's Day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The POTUS, 79, called his wife, Melania, an "incredible mom," before puzzlingly adding, "She has a little boy who's quite tall."
'This Is Some Tea'
"He's a little boy to us but he's quite tall. And he's great," he continued. "She takes great care of him."
However, as the clip made rounds on social media, critics took issue with some of his word choices.
One user said, "So Barron isn't your son?!? This is some tea that you just spilled," and another person added, "It is me or is it weird that he talked like someone he knows from a distance or in passing?"
A third agreed, "He seems to keep forgetting that Melania's son is his son."
'What Is He Talking About?'
Others thought it was odd that he briefly referred to him as a small child.
"That boy is grown and rich. What is he talking about?" one user said, and a second critic pointed out, "He's not a 'little boy.' He's in college. A grown a-- man."
A final person joked, "Hallmark really missed out not hiring this wordsmith to write all their Mother's Day cards."
Separated From Siblings
This comes after Radar reported that Melania has made attempts to "separate" Barron from his older siblings, and even left all but one of them off the guest list for his birthday party.
"They're not close at all," a source told Rob Shuter, who reported it on his Substack. "This wasn't an oversight. They were left off the list. Melania is in charge, and she wanted this to be about Barron, not about Donald Trump, and not about his other children."
Trump has five kids with three different women. He had Donald Jr., 48, Ivanka 44, and Eric, 42, with first wife Ivana, before welcoming Tiffany, 32, with Marla Maples.
However, only Tiffany was asked to join them for Barron's birthday festivities. He's believed to be closer with her due to their ages.
Marriage on the Rocks?
Rumors have also swirled that Donald and Melania's marriage is on the rocks since Donald's first term, from distant body language during public appearances together to allegedly keeping separate bedrooms.
"It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite and Melania occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first go-round there," an insider said.
Stephan Winston Wolkoff, who previously worked for Melania as an advisor, once remarked: "I do believe it's a transactional marriage. Donald got arm candy... and Melania got two dynamic decades."
According to author Michael Wolff, he questioned someone "very close" to the couple about their marriage and was given a bold answer.
"This person looked at me like I was a real dunce and then said, 'she hates his f------ guts,'" Wolff recalled.