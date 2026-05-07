Trump Labels 20-Year-Old Barron His Wife Melania's 'Little Boy' — As Prez Is Mercilessly Mocked Over 'Forgetting' College Student Is His Son Too

"He's a little boy to us but he's quite tall. And he's great," he continued. "She takes great care of him."

However, as the clip made rounds on social media, critics took issue with some of his word choices.

One user said, "So Barron isn't your son?!? This is some tea that you just spilled," and another person added, "It is me or is it weird that he talked like someone he knows from a distance or in passing?"

A third agreed, "He seems to keep forgetting that Melania's son is his son."