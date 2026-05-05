Lara Trump Roasted After Debunking Bizarre Theory About Reclusive Barron — 'I Broke A Lot of People's Hearts Today'

The Fox News host was left baffled after being asked to weigh in on claims that her brother-in-law, Barron Trump , is secretly a time traveler.

Lara Trump shut down one of the internet's wildest conspiracy theories with a laugh, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Clearly amused, she responded: "What is this? I've seen this out there, and by the way, the amount of views that some of these videos get where they really dissect, like how this really worked out, and you go back and there was a Baron Trump — all of it is wild, actually, if you really look at it."

During her show , Lara Trump: Wanted for Questioning, Lara read aloud the question: "What do you think of the theory that Barron is a time traveler?"

Lara Trump: “Barron Trump is not a time traveler— I’ve seen him grow up— if you believe in conspiracies like this, you probably also believe we didn’t actually land on the moon, or you believe that 9/11 is an inside job.” Umm… is that reverse psychology? 🤣… pic.twitter.com/STa2mKHaBQ

The books feature a character named "Baron" who lives in "Castle Trump," owns a dog named Bulger, and travels with a guide named Don — eerie coincidences that have fueled viral speculation online.

The conspiracy stems from 19th-century novels written by Ingersoll Lockwood, including Travels and Adventures of Little Baron Trump and Baron Trump's Marvelous Underground Journey, per The Mirror .

Despite the internet frenzy, Lara firmly dismissed the idea.

"I'm not trying to ruin anybody or rain on any parades here. Barron Trump is not a time traveler. Sorry to say it. I'm sorry, I broke a lot of people's hearts today," she said.

"I think the theory is crazy, obviously, but listen, that should show you out there how much really crazy stuff exists, okay? Name me one time traveler?" she added.

She continued: "Name me anybody who actually can say that that's a real thing? It doesn't exist, but people have gotten so far off the rails on this Barron being a time traveler thing. I don't know what to tell you. I think it's crazy. I've known Barron for 18 years, okay, he's not a time traveler."