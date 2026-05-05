Rudy Giuliani Makes 'Miracle' Recovery From Pneumonia Battle After Priest Reads Last Rites by Hospital Bed — 'He's a Fighter'
May 5 2026, Published 11:50 a.m. ET
Rudy Giuliani has reportedly made a "miracle" recovery after battling pneumonia.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former New York City mayor's health deteriorated to such an extent, a priest performed the last rites by his hospital bed.
'Critical Condition'
But according to Dr. Maria Ryan, he's now recovering after being in a "critical condition."
"He's a fighter — the way he was yesterday in such critical condition, he did have a priest come anoint him," she said. "And all the prayers from around — it’s like a miracle. This guy's got nine lives."
On Sunday, Giuliani’s spokesman Ted Goodman explained that the Republican's health had taken a turn for the worse and admitted he was suffering from pneumonia.
He also stated the 9/11 terrorist attacks left the former mayor with a harrowing diagnosis.
Goodman wrote on X: "On September 11, Mayor Giuliani ran toward the towers to help those in need, which later led to a diagnosis of restrictive airway disease."
Taken Off Ventilator
He noted the condition adds complications on to other respiratory illnesses, adding the virus "quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilize his condition."
The spokesman confirmed the former mayor, 81, is now breathing on his own, with his "family and primary medical provider by his side."
Giuliani was also notably admitted to the hospital last September after suffering a fractured vertebra and other injuries in a car crash in New Hampshire.
Jimmy Kimmel Backlash
Radar recently reported that comedian Jimmy Kimmel, 58, has come under fire for joking about Giuliani days before the former mayor was hospitalized.
Guiliani called Kimmel an "incompetent jacka--" for his "widow" joke about Melania Trump, which sparked the funnyman to quip: "So last night, 'America’s mayor', Rudy Giuliani, rose from the grave to weigh in on the ongoing drama involving me," before playing a clip from Giuliani's podcast.
Kimmel continued, rattling of a resume of Giuliani's ridiculed past: "I have to say, it's confusing to be called an incompetent jacka-- by a man who accidentally held a press conference outside a dildo store, who doesn't seem to have any understanding of when videos are running and when they aren’t, and has a gallon of squid ink dribbling off the top of his head."
"Does this man have any family members who can come get him already?" he asked.
Kimmel addressed the resurfaced comments in his May 4 monologue.
"When I read this (about Giuliani), I really thought, 'I wonder if they'll try to blame this on me,'" he said. "And then sure enough, one of these podcast bozos points to a joke I made about Rudy on Thursday, about him being a vampire, and then suggests I might actually have some inside knowledge of what's going on in Trumptown there, and then that becomes a thing."
Kimmel went on to sarcastically joke about his supposed "psychic abilities," quipping: "Every day in the morning, I wake up, I make coffee, and then I look into the future to see which events have yet to occur, and then we write jokes that we know are going to make trouble."
On a more serious note, Kimmel said he hopes Giuliani "lives another 100 years."