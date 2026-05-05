Rudy Giuliani Makes 'Miracle' Recovery From Pneumonia Battle After Priest Reads Last Rites by Hospital Bed — 'He's a Fighter'

But according to Dr. Maria Ryan, he's now recovering after being in a "critical condition."

"He's a fighter — the way he was yesterday in such critical condition, he did have a priest come anoint him," she said. "And all the prayers from around — it’s like a miracle. This guy's got nine lives."

On Sunday, Giuliani’s spokesman Ted Goodman explained that the Republican's health had taken a turn for the worse and admitted he was suffering from pneumonia.

He also stated the 9/11 terrorist attacks left the former mayor with a harrowing diagnosis.

Goodman wrote on X: "On September 11, Mayor Giuliani ran toward the towers to help those in need, which later led to a diagnosis of restrictive airway disease."