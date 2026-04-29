'Melania Trump Is Part of the Problem': The Don's 'Troubled' Marriage Sparks White House 'Dysfunction,' Author Michael Wolff Claims

Wolff suggested Melania's once-distant presence has shifted into something far more consequential.

"Melania's role in this story has long been understood as that of a minor character, half-baked and with little narrative arc to work with. She stayed out of sight, said very little, and benefited from what insiders half-jokingly described as a sympathy vote for being married to him," he remarked in his Substack, Howl.

"That arrangement has now unraveled. What was once background is now foreground. The marriage, previously a non-subject, is now being examined as part of the larger dysfunction. She is no longer an asset, but a part of the problem," Wolff claimed.