'Melania Trump Is Part of the Problem': The Don's 'Troubled' Marriage Sparks White House 'Dysfunction,' Author Michael Wolff Claims
April 29 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Melania Trump is no longer staying out of the spotlight, as fresh claims about her marriage to Donald Trump paint a far more complicated picture behind closed doors, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to author Michael Wolff, their relationship is now being viewed as part of the broader chaos surrounding the president's inner circle.
'Part of the Problem'
Wolff suggested Melania's once-distant presence has shifted into something far more consequential.
"Melania's role in this story has long been understood as that of a minor character, half-baked and with little narrative arc to work with. She stayed out of sight, said very little, and benefited from what insiders half-jokingly described as a sympathy vote for being married to him," he remarked in his Substack, Howl.
"That arrangement has now unraveled. What was once background is now foreground. The marriage, previously a non-subject, is now being examined as part of the larger dysfunction. She is no longer an asset, but a part of the problem," Wolff claimed.
Awkward Moments Fuel Speculation
Recent public appearances have only intensified questions about the pair's dynamic.
During a welcome event for King Charles III, the president compared his parents' 63-year marriage to his own, telling Melania: "And excuse me, if you don't mind, that's a record we won't be able to match, darling. I'm sorry, it's just not going to work out that way."
Later that evening, Melania briefly pulled her hand away as her husband reached for her during a state dinner photo op – before eventually interlocking fingers – sparking a wave of online reaction.
"Do they actually love each other?" one user questioned, while another wrote, "She absolutely hates him."
Are They Living Separate Lives?
Sources have long suggested the couple's dynamic operates differently behind the scenes.
"It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite and Melania occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first go-round there," an insider claimed. "They'll now basically go back to something along those very same lines — if not in the very same rooms."
Melania's former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff also alleged, "I do believe it's a transactional marriage. Donald got arm candy... and Melania got two dynamic decades."
Explosive Claims Behind Closed Doors
Wolff has also made previous explosive claims about what may be happening privately.
"At one point I asked someone who's very close to them, and I said, 'So what's going on?'" he claimed. "And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce and then said, 'she hates his f------ guts.'"
The author added: "Well, other than the fact he has a long history of relationships with other women, porn stars and the like, and that he's not a very nice guy and he doesn't listen to anyone ever, so I doubt if he would listen to his wife... should I go on?"