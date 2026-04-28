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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Tells Wife Melania Their Marriage Won't Last as Long as His Parents' in Awkward Public Moment — 'It's Not Going to Work That Way'

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump doesn't think his marriage will last much longer.

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April 28 2026, Updated 3:26 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump is making one thing clear to his wife, Melania: Their marriage isn't meant to last longer than his parents', RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president made the awkward quip during a welcome ceremony for King Charles on Tuesday, April 27, during the British monarch's visit to the U.S.

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'That's a Record We Won't Be Able to Match'

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Photo of Queen Camilla, King Charles, Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump made a quip about his marriage to Melania during King Charles' visit.

At one point during his speech, Trump rambled about his parents, Fred and Mary Anne, comparing their lengthy marriage to his own with the first lady.

"She came to America at 19 and met my incredible father," the 79-year-old explained. "We loved him so much. We all loved him. And we loved her. They were married for 63 years."

Trump then turned to his wife, whom he married in 2005, and said, "And excuse me, if you don't mind, that’s a record we won’t be able to match, darling. I’m sorry, it’s just not going to work out that way."

Melania, 56, managed to force out a smile following her husband's remarks, while the crowd at hand found his comments much more amusing.

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Jimmy Kimmel's 'Widow' Joke Goes Off the Rails

However, critics may have felt the same way Melania possibly did, as one person suggested, "She's looking at him like, 'I hate you...'" and another user responded, "It could've happened if he had stayed married to his first wife," referring to Trump's first spouse, Ivana.

A third raged, "... You can tell she can't stand him," and one pointed out, "So Trump can make the same joke but not Jimmy Kimmel? Got it."

Just days before a gunman entered the White House Correspondents' Dinner and fired shots, late-night host Kimmel joked Melania had a "glow like an expectant widow."

The comments were enough to ruffle Melania's feathers, as she branded the comic a "coward," and said, "People like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate."

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president suggested his marriage to Melania won't last as long as his parents' marriage.

She noted at the time: "A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC's leadership enable Kimmel's atrocious behavior at the expense of our community?"

Soon after, Trump also went off on his rival, calling for ABC and Disney to "immediately" fire him, and added, "Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his show that is really shocking."

However, Kimmel defended the joke, claiming it was about the couple's "age difference."

"It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he's almost 80 and she's younger than I am," the 58-year-old explained. "It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination. And they know that."

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Donald Trump's Health Update

Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump and Melania tied the knot in 2005.

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Following the shooting, the suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, was apprehended and officially charged with three criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate the president. He was not required to enter a plea at this time.

While Trump has survived three assassination attempts, he has also declared he won't be brought down by any rumored medical issues, either, as many believe he's suffering from dementia.

Trump previously claimed he got all the questions on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) right, with the doctor on hand declaring, "I've never seen anyone get them all right."

The test is used to detect cognitive impairment or early signs of Alzheimer's.

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Photo of Jimmy Kimmel
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel recently joked about Melania being a 'widow.'

However, the former reality star sparked concern during his 60 Minutes interview one day following the White House Correspondents' Dinner, as many were distracted by the "bulge" under Trump's suit.

"Trump, sitting during his 60 Minutes interview, shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper," one person quipped at the time.

Another predicted, "Evil takes its toll. He will soon be replaced."

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