Trump Tells Wife Melania Their Marriage Won't Last as Long as His Parents' in Awkward Public Moment — 'It's Not Going to Work That Way'

At one point during his speech, Trump rambled about his parents, Fred and Mary Anne, comparing their lengthy marriage to his own with the first lady.

"She came to America at 19 and met my incredible father," the 79-year-old explained. "We loved him so much. We all loved him. And we loved her. They were married for 63 years."

Trump then turned to his wife, whom he married in 2005, and said, "And excuse me, if you don't mind, that’s a record we won’t be able to match, darling. I’m sorry, it’s just not going to work out that way."

Melania, 56, managed to force out a smile following her husband's remarks, while the crowd at hand found his comments much more amusing.