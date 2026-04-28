Jimmy Kimmel's Feud with Donald Trump Rages On as Late Night Host Defends Melania 'Widow' Jibe — 'It Was a Light Roast Joke'

He cracked in an episode last week that the First Lady looked "like an expectant widow" in comments that have aged poorly in the wake of the attempted shooting at the dinner both she and the President attended.

In a Truth Social post after the shooting, Trump said the joke was "far beyond the pale," while calling for the comedian to be "immediately fired by Disney and ABC."

Commenting on Melania’s rant on Monday night show, Kimmel said: "You know how sometimes you wake up in the morning and the first lady puts out a statement demanding you be fired from your job? We've all been there. Right?"

He then described what happened at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where 31-year-old shooter Cole Tomas Allen attempted to attack the event.