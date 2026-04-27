Trump's Mysterious 'Bulge' Under His Suit During '60 Minutes' Interview Sparks Speculation Prez 'Wears an Adult Diaper' Amid Health Concerns
April 27 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has once again sparked fears his health is faltering, RadarOnline.com can reveal, this time over a bizarre "bulge" that was spotted during his interview with 60 Minutes.
While the president was busy telling Norah O'Donnell he's not a pedophile or rapist, some critics were distracted by what was described as an "unusual protrusion beneath his suit."
What Was Under Trump's Suit on '60 Minutes'?
That particular still image from the interview spread on X, as critics were quick to call out the controversial president's bizarre look, as one person quipped, "Trump, sitting during his 60 Minutes interview, shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper."
Another suggested, "Some kind of a medical device to keep him going. Maybe it's a battery pack!" and a third went off, "Very thick diaper, I wonder who has diaper duty now."
"Evil takes its toll. He will soon be replaced," a user predicted, as talks of the 25th Amendment being invoked have continued to ramp up.
The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties.
Trump During Interview: 'You're Horrible People'
The 79-year-old sat down for the interview just one day after 31-year-old Cole Allen allegedly opened fire at a Secret Service checkpoint outside the Washington Hilton during Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner.
At one point, O'Donnell read alleged portions of suspect Allen's manifesto, which seemed to allude to concerns over a rapist and a pedophile.
"Well, I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would, because you're horrible people," Trump raged. "Horrible people. Yeah, he did write that. I'm not a rapist. I didn't rape anybody."
"Do you think he was referring to you?" O'Donnell quickly asked in response.
Trump once again fumed, "I'm not a pedophile. You read that crap from some sick person? I got associated with all... stuff that has nothing to do with me. I was totally exonerated. Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones that were involved with, let's say, Epstein or other things.
"But I said to myself, 'You know, I'll do this interview and they'll probably...' I read the manifesto. You know, he's a sick person. But you should be ashamed of yourself reading that because I'm not any of those things."
The president and the Department of Justice faced severe backlash over their mishandling of pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's files; so much so Trump's Attorney General, Pam Bondi, was fired.
While Trump had all the energy to berate another female journalist, some think it may be time for him to call it a day and give up his position.
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Time to Invoke the 25th Amendment?
The former reality star, who needed his wife Melania's help to walk down the White House steps on Easter Sunday, has sparked concern he's suffering from dementia and other medical ailments.
"I know it’s a very difficult, hard stretch to see it actually coming through. But the conversation needs to be had," Former rep., and Trump's rival, Marjorie Taylor Greene, previously told CNN about possibly invoking the 25th Amendment. However, despite calls for his removal due to rumors his brain is faltering, Trump has repeatedly claimed he's the healthiest president.
He even claimed he got all the questions on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) right, and the doctor on hand declared, "I've never seen anyone get them all right."
The test is used to detect cognitive impairment or early signs of Alzheimer's.