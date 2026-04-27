Trump's Mysterious 'Bulge' Under His Suit During '60 Minutes' Interview Sparks Speculation Prez 'Wears an Adult Diaper' Amid Health Concerns

That particular still image from the interview spread on X, as critics were quick to call out the controversial president's bizarre look, as one person quipped, "Trump, sitting during his 60 Minutes interview, shows not only how morbidly obese he has become, but that he wears a very thick adult diaper."

Another suggested, "Some kind of a medical device to keep him going. Maybe it's a battery pack!" and a third went off, "Very thick diaper, I wonder who has diaper duty now."

"Evil takes its toll. He will soon be replaced," a user predicted, as talks of the 25th Amendment being invoked have continued to ramp up.

The 25th Amendment states that the president can be removed from his position if he dies or is unable to fulfill his duties.