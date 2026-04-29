EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Accused of 'Doing Dirty Deal With Donald Trump' After He Issues 'Special Code' in Congress Speech
April 29 2026, Updated 4:07 p.m. ET
King Charles is being accused by critics of signaling a "coded" overture to Donald Trump during a high-profile address to Congress – with some suggesting the monarch was using his speech to quietly reinforce the value of royal association to the US president in exchange for huge legal and diplomatic support over his shamed brother Andrew Windsor and royal exile son Prince Harry.
The 77-year-old monarch's speech, delivered during a four-day state visit to Washington, D.C., was framed publicly as an effort to reaffirm the historic alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States amid global instability, including ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
King Charles Highlights US UK Alliance In Speech
Charles, accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla, 78, emphasized shared democratic values and marked the 250th anniversary of American independence, while also addressing recent violence at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Charles said: "The story of the United Kingdom and the United States is, at its heart, a story of reconciliation, renewal and remarkable partnership. From the bitter divisions of 250 years ago, we forged a friendship that has grown into one of the most consequential alliances in human history."
However, one source familiar with diplomatic interpretations of the speech said the language carried implications beyond its surface meaning.
Speculation Over Royal Deal and Diplomatic Leverage
They said: "There is a view in some quarters that Charles was speaking in carefully calibrated terms – reinforcing the prestige the monarchy gives Trump, and telling him it will be there for him to leverage.
"But in exchange, there is talk Charles has done a rather dirty, grubby little deal with Trump to protect his disgraced brother Andrew and his son Harry."
The backdrop to such speculation includes ongoing scrutiny of the ex-Prince Andrew, 66, over his association with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.
Andrew has denied wrongdoing but settled a civil lawsuit in 2022 relating to allegations of sexual assault.
Overlapping Sensitivities and Immigration Records Scrutiny
Separately, Prince Harry, 41, has faced questions in the US over his visa status following admissions of past drug use in his memoir Spare, prompting legal challenges seeking disclosure of his immigration records.
Another source claimed Charles' speech could be interpreted as an attempt to navigate these overlapping sensitivities.
They said: "The theory circulating is that Charles was, in coded terms, signaling that Trump can lean on the respectability he believes royal connections provide – provided certain pressures are eased, whether around Andrew-related scrutiny or the ongoing debate about Harry's visa.
Unshakeable Resolve Against Political Violence
"Charles does not want his brother officially called to give testimony in the US over Epstein, and he wants his son left alone over the visa row."
In his address, Charles also drew attention to shared values and resilience in the face of violence.
He said in a nod to the latest assassination attempt against Trump, at this year White House Correspondents' Dinner: "Let me say with unshakeable resolve: such acts of violence will never succeed."
Charles continued by acknowledging the broader geopolitical climate.
He added: "We meet in times of great uncertainty; in times of conflict from Europe to the Middle East which pose immense challenges for the international community."
But one diplomatic insider cautioned against over-reading the remarks, suggesting the speech was consistent with longstanding royal messaging.
They said: "State visits are about continuity and reassurance – reinforcing alliances, not negotiating legal outcomes. But when figures as prominent as Charles and Trump are involved, speculation about every word is inevitable, especially given the surrounding controversies."