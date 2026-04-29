EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Accused of 'Doing Dirty Deal With Donald Trump' After He Issues 'Special Code' in Congress Speech

King Charles is being accused by critics of signaling a "coded" overture to Donald Trump during a high-profile address to Congress – with some suggesting the monarch was using his speech to quietly reinforce the value of royal association to the US president in exchange for huge legal and diplomatic support over his shamed brother Andrew Windsor and royal exile son Prince Harry.

The 77-year-old monarch's speech, delivered during a four-day state visit to Washington, D.C., was framed publicly as an effort to reaffirm the historic alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States amid global instability, including ongoing conflict in the Middle East.