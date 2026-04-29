Bryan Kohberger May Be 'Innocent' as 'Limited' Evidence and 'Other Violent Suspect' Could Pave the Way for New Trial
April 29 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Bryan Kohberger is currently rotting behind bars for the rest of his life, but one true crime influencer believes the judge may have sent the wrong man to prison, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl, but there may be more to this vicious crime than meets the eye.
'Other Plausible Suspects' Dismissed?
"He was arrested within six weeks – unheard of – and there were many other plausible suspects," the influencer, who goes by the name of C Girl and also calls herself a civic journalist, told Jessica Reed Kraus for her Substack.
She continued: "For example, a nearby man with a violent history lived close to the house; he was dropped as a suspect, apparently because the coroner had represented him in another matter. That looks like a conflict and an obvious lead that was overlooked," and added that all of her information comes from "court records and lab reports."
After Kohberger pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty, C Girl claimed "thousands of pages were released... the judge barred the defense from using an 'alternative perpetrator' theory as a trial strategy. They could question witnesses, but couldn't present that theory to the jury. Combined with withheld cell records, the defense was hamstrung."
Evidence Against Bryan Kohberger Was 'Extremely Limited'
In his book, Broken Plea: The Explosive Search for Truth Behind the Idaho Murders, author Christopher Whitcomb suggested the judge would have tossed the knife sheath found on one of the victims' beds from evidence, as the "chain of custody would have led to significant problems for the prosecution in presenting evidence of any kind of DNA..."
And according to C Girl, there were plenty of "red flags" in Kohberger's case.
"The supposed evidence tying Koberger to the scene was extremely limited: trace DNA on a knife sheath and a snap button, and assertions about samples sent to multiple labs without proper paperwork," she noted, and then dropped a bombshell claim.
She explained: "In a January 23, 2025, closed hearing transcript, investigators admitted a private lab (Othram) was fired and that lead investigators and the state lab manager had never seen paperwork matching Koberger.
"They said the FBI told them who to follow – meaning investigators followed orders, not independent evidence. Also, exculpatory parts of his phone records were withheld; those could have shown he wasn’t near the house."
Was Bryan Kohberger Ever Near Scene of the Crime?
C Girl branded the "sheath story, murky," and claimed, "some samples were labeled 'inconclusive,' which the prosecution used to suggest he couldn’t be excluded — but inconclusive is not the same as a match."
According to the true crime buff, "the defense repeatedly sought full cell records; the prosecution withheld exculpatory portions that could have shown his phone wasn't in the area."
Kohberger, who investigators claimed attempted to wipe his digital trail, had his phone connected to a cell tower near the crime scene 23 times over four months: all after dark, according to an FBI expert. Footage, captured by a neighbor's home security, is said to have also shown Kohberger driving near the scene where four students would be killed just one day later.
While the trial never went down, C Girl revealed what the defense strategy may have been.
An Appeal and New Trial Is a Possibility
"The defense planned an alibi strategy and wanted to use alternative-perp evidence, but both were limited by discovery restrictions," she claimed. "If they couldn’t present alternative-perp theory directly, they planned to challenge lab employees and highlight that many samples excluded Kohberger and identified other names in lab reports..."
The sleuth also declared Kohberger is an innocent man, and noted, "Based strictly on the legal documents and lab reports I've read, I see no reliable connection between Kohberger and the victims."
While the vile killer was sentenced to the rest of his life in prison, C Girl thinks a new trial may be on the horizon.
"... Once the defense has full discovery and time to prepare, I think they will pursue appeals and possibly press for a new trial or other relief," she suggested.
Until then, Kohberger will continue to spend his days at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution (IMSI), where he is reportedly kept in a cell all by himself.