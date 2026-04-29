Bryan Kohberger May Be 'Innocent' as 'Limited' Evidence and 'Other Violent Suspect' Could Pave the Way for New Trial

"He was arrested within six weeks – unheard of – and there were many other plausible suspects," the influencer, who goes by the name of C Girl and also calls herself a civic journalist, told Jessica Reed Kraus for her Substack.

She continued: "For example, a nearby man with a violent history lived close to the house; he was dropped as a suspect, apparently because the coroner had represented him in another matter. That looks like a conflict and an obvious lead that was overlooked," and added that all of her information comes from "court records and lab reports."

After Kohberger pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty, C Girl claimed "thousands of pages were released... the judge barred the defense from using an 'alternative perpetrator' theory as a trial strategy. They could question witnesses, but couldn't present that theory to the jury. Combined with withheld cell records, the defense was hamstrung."