Bravo Bombshell: 'Summer House' Star West Wilson's Cousin Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Grandmother Dead With a Handgun

Dakota Sweeney was arrested by the Carrollton Missouri Police Department on Wednesday, April 22, and charged the next day with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 75-year-old Gayle Wilson.

The cousin of Summer House star West Wilson has been arrested for allegedly murdering their elderly grandmother, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Police were called to the grandmother's home around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Gayle dead inside.

A witness pointed to Sweeney, who was still on the scene. According to investigators, Gayle and Sweeney had earlier been involved in a fight over the 28-year-old's failure to help with household chores.

Later, it appeared tempers had calmed down. The witness told cops Sweeney had been sitting on a couch near Gayle for about 30 minutes before allegedly shooting the victim in the head without warning.

Sweeney was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived, and a holster was found on his body.

More to come... This is a developing story.