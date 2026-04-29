Ex-Actress Alleges Harvey Weinstein Tried to Force 'Torturous' Threesome Before Rape — And Claims She Passed Out Under 300-Pound Sex Predator
April 29 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
A former actress has accused disgraced ex-producer Harvey Weinstein of trying to force her to participate in a torturous threesome before later raping her, RadarOnline.com.
Jessica Mann, 40, whose last acting credit was in 2020, took the stand on Tuesday, April 28, and told the court that Weinstein attempted to coerce her into sexual activity with him and Italian actress Emanuela Postacchini at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel in February 2013.
Jessica Mann's Tearful Testimony
Mann alleged that she was so upset by the altercation that she burst into tears and had a "full-on breakdown" in the bathroom.
Following her outburst of emotion, the convicted sex offender allegedly sneered to her, "Oh, I’ll never try to do that again with you."
The next month, Weinstein allegedly raped her at the Doubletree Hotel in Midtown.
"I said, ‘No’ over and over, and I tried to leave," she tearfully told the courtroom as she demonstrated how former filmmaker allegedly held her wrists above her head so that she couldn't get away from him. "He just treated me like he owned me."
During an alleged subsequent attack later that year, Mann claimed she lost consciousness because Weinstein's 300-lb. body was "so heavy" on her.
This is the third time Mann has emotionally recounted painful memories from the alleged rapes in court.
Weinstein was originally found guilty of raping Mann in 2020, but the conviction was overturned due to prejudicial testimony that included accusations that were not involved with the charges.
His retrial began in April 2025, but by June, the jury was deadlocked and a third trial was ordered.
Hopes for a 'Loving Relationship'
Mann emotionally confessed that her interactions were Weinstein were once consensual, as she had hopes for a "loving relationship."
She also revealed that she was well aware of his pull in Hollywood – from widespread friends to distant enemies.
"Harvey told me a lot of stories about just how powerful he was and the things he did," she testified. "Essentially, his friends go very far and his enemies don’t step foot in this town."
"He just always name-dropped everybody all the time," she continued. "It was just the part of the reality of who he is. He is not a normal person. I was not in a relationship with a normal person."
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In February 2023, Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting a European model in Los Angeles, California, in early 2013. During his sentencing, he begged the judge for leniency and claimed the allegations were a "setup."
"I maintain that I am innocent. I don’t know this woman," he said at the time. "This is about money. This is what happens when there is a cottage industry of lawyers. She had every opportunity to report this to police."
"This is another story, and with all due respect, Jane Doe 1 is an actress," Weinstein continued. "She can turn the tears on. Please don’t sentence me to life in prison. I don’t deserve it. There are so many things wrong with this case ... I beg your mercy."