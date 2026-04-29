Ex-Actress Alleges Harvey Weinstein Tried to Force 'Torturous' Threesome Before Rape — And Claims She Passed Out Under 300-Pound Sex Predator

Mann alleged that she was so upset by the altercation that she burst into tears and had a "full-on breakdown" in the bathroom.

Following her outburst of emotion, the convicted sex offender allegedly sneered to her, "Oh, I’ll never try to do that again with you."

The next month, Weinstein allegedly raped her at the Doubletree Hotel in Midtown.

"I said, ‘No’ over and over, and I tried to leave," she tearfully told the courtroom as she demonstrated how former filmmaker allegedly held her wrists above her head so that she couldn't get away from him. "He just treated me like he owned me."