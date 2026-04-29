EXCLUSIVE: Why 'The Sopranos' Iconic Opening Scene Almost Never Happened as Fans Gear Up to Mark 30th Anniversary of Mob Hit

Yet Chase admitted the choice was far from inevitable, revealing he had also considered music by Elvis Costello and The Kinks before settling on Alabama 3.

Chase added about his final choice's lyrics: "'Woke up this morning, got yourself a gun' – that was obviously the world for Tony. And, 'Your mama said you'd be the chosen one' – well, his mother didn't think he was chosen for anything."

He added the meaning of the song was "kind of" simplistic, but its tone aligned perfectly with the character.

"It just felt like Tony," Chase explained.

Another source close to the show's creative team said music was always central to Chase's vision.

They added: "David approached music almost like another character – it wasn't just background, it was storytelling. The opening theme set the mood before a single line was spoken, grounding the audience in Tony's world from the first seconds."