EXCLUSIVE: Why 'The Sopranos' Iconic Opening Scene Almost Never Happened as Fans Gear Up to Mark 30th Anniversary of Mob Hit
April 29 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
David Chase has revealed the now-iconic opening of The Sopranos almost never happened, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The HBO mafia series, which first aired in 1999, starred the late James Gandolfini as mob boss Tony Soprano and ran for six seasons until 2007.
'Sopranos' Theme Song Almost Never Happened
Now, as anticipation builds toward the classic show's 30th anniversary in 2029, Chase, 80, has disclosed he initially resisted the idea of a consistent theme song – a decision which would have dramatically altered one of television's most recognizable openings, soundtracked by Alabama 3's Woke Up This Morning.
Chase said, "Originally, what I wanted to do was have no theme song. The idea was that we would start the show every week with a different song, but HBO wouldn't go for that.
"(Head of HBO's original programming) Carolyn Strauss said it has to be something that, when people hear that song from another room, they know their favorite show is on. That made sense to me."
Behind The Scenes Debate Shaped Iconic Opening
A source familiar with the production said the decision proved pivotal in shaping the show's identity.
They added: "There was a real debate behind the scenes – David's instinct was to treat each episode as its own entity, but the network understood the power of repetition. That opening sequence became a ritual for viewers, something instantly recognizable and deeply tied to the character of Tony Soprano.
"Without that theme, it's hard to imagine the show having quite the same cultural footprint."
The opening sequence – showing Tony driving through the New Jersey Turnpike with a cigar with the skyline looming behind him – became synonymous with the series, as did the track by the London band Alabama 3, fronted by Rob Spragg.
'It Just Felt Like Tony'
Yet Chase admitted the choice was far from inevitable, revealing he had also considered music by Elvis Costello and The Kinks before settling on Alabama 3.
Chase added about his final choice's lyrics: "'Woke up this morning, got yourself a gun' – that was obviously the world for Tony. And, 'Your mama said you'd be the chosen one' – well, his mother didn't think he was chosen for anything."
He added the meaning of the song was "kind of" simplistic, but its tone aligned perfectly with the character.
"It just felt like Tony," Chase explained.
Another source close to the show's creative team said music was always central to Chase's vision.
They added: "David approached music almost like another character – it wasn't just background, it was storytelling. The opening theme set the mood before a single line was spoken, grounding the audience in Tony's world from the first seconds."
Chase also revealed the extent of his involvement in curating the show's soundtrack, working alongside music supervisor Martin Bruestle and editor Kathryn Dayak to select tracks that ranged from The Rolling Stones to Pink Floyd, as well as more experimental artists such as Aphex Twin and Radiohead.
He said: "When we were putting the budget for the show together, I asked for an extra $50,000 dollars per episode for music."
A further insider said the investment paid off in ways few anticipated.
"That commitment to music helped define the show's texture and emotional range," the source explained. "It elevated scenes, deepened character, and ultimately contributed to why The Sopranos still resonates decades later – something that will be front and center as its 30th anniversary approaches."
The aftermath of the success of The Sopranos was marred by tragedy after its star Gandolfini died aged 51 in 2013 from a heart attack in Rome