Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > David Chase
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why 'The Sopranos' Iconic Opening Scene Almost Never Happened as Fans Gear Up to Mark 30th Anniversary of Mob Hit

Photo of The Sopranos show logo
Source: HBO/Youtube

'The Sopranos' could have looked very different.

Contact us by Email

April 29 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

David Chase has revealed the now-iconic opening of The Sopranos almost never happened, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The HBO mafia series, which first aired in 1999, starred the late James Gandolfini as mob boss Tony Soprano and ran for six seasons until 2007.

Article continues below advertisement

'Sopranos' Theme Song Almost Never Happened

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of David Chase
Source: Mega

Show creator David Chase revealed the iconic opening of 'The Sopranos' almost never happened.

Now, as anticipation builds toward the classic show's 30th anniversary in 2029, Chase, 80, has disclosed he initially resisted the idea of a consistent theme song – a decision which would have dramatically altered one of television's most recognizable openings, soundtracked by Alabama 3's Woke Up This Morning.

Chase said, "Originally, what I wanted to do was have no theme song. The idea was that we would start the show every week with a different song, but HBO wouldn't go for that.

"(Head of HBO's original programming) Carolyn Strauss said it has to be something that, when people hear that song from another room, they know their favorite show is on. That made sense to me."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: HBO/Youtube

The London band Alabama 3 performed the chosen track, 'Woke Up This Morning.'

Article continues below advertisement

Behind The Scenes Debate Shaped Iconic Opening

Photo of Carolyn Strauss
Source: Mega

Head of HBO's original programming, Carolyn Strauss, argued the series needed a song to build brand recognition.

A source familiar with the production said the decision proved pivotal in shaping the show's identity.

They added: "There was a real debate behind the scenes – David's instinct was to treat each episode as its own entity, but the network understood the power of repetition. That opening sequence became a ritual for viewers, something instantly recognizable and deeply tied to the character of Tony Soprano.

"Without that theme, it's hard to imagine the show having quite the same cultural footprint."

The opening sequence – showing Tony driving through the New Jersey Turnpike with a cigar with the skyline looming behind him – became synonymous with the series, as did the track by the London band Alabama 3, fronted by Rob Spragg.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Just Felt Like Tony'

Photo of James Gandolfini
Source: Mega

James Gandolfini starred as the legendary mob boss Tony Soprano.

Yet Chase admitted the choice was far from inevitable, revealing he had also considered music by Elvis Costello and The Kinks before settling on Alabama 3.

Chase added about his final choice's lyrics: "'Woke up this morning, got yourself a gun' – that was obviously the world for Tony. And, 'Your mama said you'd be the chosen one' – well, his mother didn't think he was chosen for anything."

He added the meaning of the song was "kind of" simplistic, but its tone aligned perfectly with the character.

"It just felt like Tony," Chase explained.

Another source close to the show's creative team said music was always central to Chase's vision.

They added: "David approached music almost like another character – it wasn't just background, it was storytelling. The opening theme set the mood before a single line was spoken, grounding the audience in Tony's world from the first seconds."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
angelina jolie vs george clooney france turf war

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie V George Clooney — In France! How Rival A-Listers Are Set to Clash Over European Turf War

The late Queen's secrets will haunt the royal family forever.

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Haunted by the Queen on What Would Have Been Her 100th Birthday — And What She REALLY Knew About Son Andrew

Photo of David Chase
Source: Mega

Chase considered music by Elvis Costello and The Kinks before making a final choice.

Chase also revealed the extent of his involvement in curating the show's soundtrack, working alongside music supervisor Martin Bruestle and editor Kathryn Dayak to select tracks that ranged from The Rolling Stones to Pink Floyd, as well as more experimental artists such as Aphex Twin and Radiohead.

He said: "When we were putting the budget for the show together, I asked for an extra $50,000 dollars per episode for music."

A further insider said the investment paid off in ways few anticipated.

"That commitment to music helped define the show's texture and emotional range," the source explained. "It elevated scenes, deepened character, and ultimately contributed to why The Sopranos still resonates decades later – something that will be front and center as its 30th anniversary approaches."

The aftermath of the success of The Sopranos was marred by tragedy after its star Gandolfini died aged 51 in 2013 from a heart attack in Rome

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.