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Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Melania Trump Brutally Rejects The Don's PDA Attempt in Awkward Snub — After Prez Made Humiliating Remark About Their Marriage

Photo of Melania Trump, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump wasn't too eager to lock hands with her controversial husband.

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April 29 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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Melania Trump didn't appear to be too interested in holding her husband Donald Trump's hand, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the now-viral video put the awkward moment on display for all to see.

For years, the couple, who tied the knot in 2005, have been drowning in rumors their marriage is falling apart, and the president hasn't helped the cause, making quips about their relationship.

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'She Absolutely Hates Him'

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Photo of Queen Camilla, King Charles, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump awkwardly shook her husband's hand away while posing for a photo.

During Tuesday night's state dinner with King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the first lady stood next to the president for a photo op, and at one point, let go of his hand.

After a few seconds, the president reached for his wife's hand once again, as Melania shifted her hand away for a bit before interlocking fingers with him.

The short, awkward moment spread on X, where critics were quick to suggest Melania is secretly disgusted with her husband

"Melania really hates him, doesn’t she?" one person wrote, as another claimed, "She absolutely hates him. Utterly humiliating for Donald."

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Donald Trump's Marriage Quip

A third user raged, "She despises him, just like the rest of us," and one person asked, "Do they actually love each other?" One thing is clear: the controversial president isn't shy about talking about their marriage, especially when it comes to how long it will last.

During a welcome ceremony for Charles on Tuesday, the 79-year-old made an awkward quip while rambling in his speech.

At one point, Trump mentioned his parents, Fred and Mary Anne, comparing their lengthy marriage to his own with Melania.

"She came to America at 19 and met my incredible father," he explained. "We loved him so much. We all loved him. And we loved her. They were married for 63 years."

He then turned to his wife and said, "And excuse me, if you don't mind, that’s a record we won’t be able to match, darling. I’m sorry, it’s just not going to work out that way."

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Marriage on the Rocks?

Photo of Melania Trump, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The uncomfortable moment came after Donald Trump joked their marriage won't last much longer.

The 56-year-old managed to force out a smile following his head-turning remarks, while the crowd at hand found his comments much more amusing.

While they have appeared in public more often lately, Donald and Melania have been called out for seemingly living separate lives. Biographer Michael Wolff, who has ripped apart the president in several books,, previously speculated the pair is falling apart at the seams.

"At one point I asked someone who's very close to them, and I said, 'so what's going on?'" he claimed to 60 Minutes Australia. "And this person looked at me like I was a real dunce and then said, 'she hates his f---ing guts'."

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Rushing to Melania Trump's Aid

Photo of Melania Trump, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Many have suggested Melania Trump hates the president.

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Wolff also suggested where the apparent hate may come from, claiming, "Well, other than the fact he has a long history of relationships with other women, [expletive] stars and the like, and that he's not a very nice guy and he doesn't listen to anyone ever, so I doubt if he would listen to his wife...should I go on?"

Despite Wolff's shocking claims, Donald appeared to be in his wife's corner after his rival, Jimmy Kimmel, joked Melania had a "glow like an expectant widow," just days before a gunman entered the White House Correspondents' Dinner and fired shots.

The president urged ABC and Disney to "immediately" fire Kimmel, and added, "Jimmy Kimmel, who is in no way funny as attested to by his terrible Television Ratings, made a statement on his show that is really shocking."

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president recently slammed Jimmy Kimmel after the comic called Melania out.

The late-night comic later defended the joke, claiming it was about Donald and Melania's "age difference."

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