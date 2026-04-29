Melania Trump Brutally Rejects The Don's PDA Attempt in Awkward Snub — After Prez Made Humiliating Remark About Their Marriage

A third user raged, "She despises him, just like the rest of us," and one person asked, "Do they actually love each other?" One thing is clear: the controversial president isn't shy about talking about their marriage, especially when it comes to how long it will last.

During a welcome ceremony for Charles on Tuesday, the 79-year-old made an awkward quip while rambling in his speech.

At one point, Trump mentioned his parents, Fred and Mary Anne, comparing their lengthy marriage to his own with Melania.

"She came to America at 19 and met my incredible father," he explained. "We loved him so much. We all loved him. And we loved her. They were married for 63 years."

He then turned to his wife and said, "And excuse me, if you don't mind, that’s a record we won’t be able to match, darling. I’m sorry, it’s just not going to work out that way."