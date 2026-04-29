Accused Killer Nick Reiner Gave Prosecutors 'Chilling Glare' During Parents' Murder Hearing — As Case Is Delayed Over Rob and Michele's Incomplete Autopsy Reports

Nick appeared in court on Wednesday in a yellow jail jumpsuit and only mumbled "Yes" to the judge's questions. While he was mostly expressionless, he reportedly shot a "chilling" glare at prosecutors during their introductions.

During the brief hearing, Los Angeles Deputy Dist. Atty. Jonathan Chung said prosecutors still have nearly two terabytes of discovery to provide to the defense, and added that the autopsy reports had still not yet been completed.

Nick remains in custody without bail as he awaits trial. He pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court appearance in February, and could face the death penalty, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

"We take the process in which we determine whether or not the death penalty should be sought extremely seriously, and it goes through a very rigorous process," he said outside of the courthouse after Nick's hearing on Monday, February 23.

"When we get all this information, it will be subject to not only a rigorous analysis, but many of the most experienced individuals in the DA office with death penalty experience will be helping me evaluate that information."