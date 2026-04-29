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Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Put Their Wedding 'On Hold' Following Lavish Mar-a-Lago Bridal Shower — Sparking Rumors of Trouble in Paradise

split image of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson have put their wedding plans on hold.

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April 29 2026, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump Jr. and fiancée Bettina Anderson have slammed the brakes on their wedding plans, just weeks after her over-the-top Mar-a-Lago bridal shower, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources close to the couple claim the decision to delay their nuptials comes amid escalating tensions overseas, with insiders saying a splashy, high-profile ceremony would feel "out of step" with the current global climate.

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Wedding Plans Thrown Into Limbo

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image of The move comes just weeks after her lavish Mar-a-Lago bridal shower.
Source: mega

The move comes just weeks after her lavish Mar-a-Lago bridal shower.

Behind the scenes, insiders say the couple is deliberately holding off on setting a firm date, despite mounting speculation they were racing toward the altar.

"They will have a celebration at the right time," one source told Daily Mail. "But they're waiting because of what's happening in the world. Right now, it's just not appropriate."

When pressed on whether the delay is directly tied to ongoing international tensions, the insider added: "That's what I believe is happening. They're waiting until things settle."

The sudden pause hasn’t gone unnoticed, with critics tearing into the couple online and fueling fresh rumors of trouble in paradise.

"Liar: Don Trump Jr. is not postponing his wedding until the end of the war on Iran. He wants to be the first married in the Epstein Ballroom. This is how petulant these spoiled brats act. Classless and Cringe," one comment read.

Meanwhile, another critic claimed, "He is probably cheating on her already."

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Scaling Back the Spectacle

image of Insiders say the couple are waiting for the 'right moment' to tie the knot.
Source: mega

Insiders say the couple are waiting for the 'right moment' to tie the knot.

Plans for a lavish, society-studded wedding now appear to be off the table, at least for the time being. Instead, sources say the pair is considering a dramatically scaled-down ceremony, potentially even within the White House, with only their closest family members in attendance.

"It may be very, very intimate, extremely intimate," the insider revealed. "Just family. But only when it's appropriate."

The insider emphasized the timing remains fluid: "If everything sorts itself out, then yes. But not right now."

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Lavish Bridal Shower Raised Expectations

image of A smaller, more intimate ceremony is now reportedly being considered.
Source: mega

A smaller, more intimate ceremony is now reportedly being considered.

Just weeks before the delay, Anderson appeared to be in full bridal mode during her extravagant "Enchanted Garden" themed shower at Mar-a-Lago.

The 39-year-old stunned in a strapless, tea-length white dress with delicate silver floral embroidery, pairing the look with designer heels as she celebrated alongside members of the Trump inner circle.

Guests included Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump, and other family members, while Donald Trump's second wife, Marla Maples, was also in attendance. Melania Trump was notably absent.

At one point, Don Jr. made a surprise appearance, arriving with a massive bouquet of red flowers before planting a kiss on his bride-to-be.

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image of Anderson stunned at her 'Enchanted Garden' bridal shower surrounded by the Trump family.
Source: mega

Anderson stunned at her 'Enchanted Garden' bridal shower surrounded by the Trump family.

The couple's relationship first made headlines in 2024, when they were spotted getting close in Palm Beach — while Don Jr. was still publicly linked to Kimberly Guilfoyle.

At the time, insiders claimed Guilfoyle was blindsided by the budding romance.

"Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina, or didn't want to know," one source said. "She's no fool, but it's easy to believe what you want when you're committed."

Despite the messy overlap, Don Jr. and Anderson soon went public, stepping out hand-in-hand and openly embracing their relationship by the end of 2024.

By December 2025, the pair were engaged, with Don Jr. proposing with an eye-catching eight-carat diamond ring.

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