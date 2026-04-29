Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson Put Their Wedding 'On Hold' Following Lavish Mar-a-Lago Bridal Shower — Sparking Rumors of Trouble in Paradise

Behind the scenes, insiders say the couple is deliberately holding off on setting a firm date, despite mounting speculation they were racing toward the altar.

"They will have a celebration at the right time," one source told Daily Mail. "But they're waiting because of what's happening in the world. Right now, it's just not appropriate."

When pressed on whether the delay is directly tied to ongoing international tensions, the insider added: "That's what I believe is happening. They're waiting until things settle."

The sudden pause hasn’t gone unnoticed, with critics tearing into the couple online and fueling fresh rumors of trouble in paradise.

"Liar: Don Trump Jr. is not postponing his wedding until the end of the war on Iran. He wants to be the first married in the Epstein Ballroom. This is how petulant these spoiled brats act. Classless and Cringe," one comment read.

Meanwhile, another critic claimed, "He is probably cheating on her already."