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Home > News > Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Wedding Bombshell: Donald Jr. and Fiancée Bettina Anderson Considering 'Quick Elopement Within the Next Month' Amid White House Ceremony Rumors

image of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson have not set a wedding date as they weigh their options.

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April 22 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump Jr. and fiancée Bettina Anderson may be heading down the aisle sooner than expected, but insiders say their plans are anything but set in stone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources told TMZ the couple is torn between a quick elopement and a more traditional ceremony as White House wedding buzz continues to swirl.

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Two Very Different Wedding Paths

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image of Insiders said the couple considered a quick elopement within the next month.
Source: mega

Insiders said the pair considered a quick elopement within the next month.

According to sources, "there's no wedding date on the books, and nothing has been officially decided."

Instead, the couple is considering two very different approaches.

One possibility is a "quick elopement within the next month," followed by a larger celebration later on.

While the idea of a White House event has been floated, insiders noted a formal ceremony there "isn't feasible in the immediate future," though it could still happen down the line.

The alternative is a more traditional, yet still intimate, ceremony in the coming weeks with close family. If they go that route, sources said it "would not take place at the White House," and a location has yet to be locked in.

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From Rumors to Engagement

image of A larger celebration, possibly tied to the White House, remained a future possibility.
Source: mega

A larger celebration, possibly tied to the White House, is still a future possibility.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in late 2024 before taking things to the next level.

They got engaged in December 2025 at Camp David, with Donald Trump later confirming the news during a White House holiday party.

This marks Donald Jr.’s second marriage. He was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 to 2018, with whom he shares five children.

He also had a high-profile engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle, which quietly ended before he went public with Bettina.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding wedding logistics, one source emphasized the strength of their relationship, telling TMZ, "I've never seen him this genuinely happy."

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Bridal Shower Buzz and a Noticeable Absence

image of Donald Jr. got engaged to Bettina in December 2025 at Camp David.
Source: mega

Donald Jr. got engaged to Bettina in December 2025 at Camp David.

Meanwhile, new details suggest not everything is picture-perfect within the Trump family.

Bettina recently celebrated her bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago, where several prominent family members showed up — including Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples.

However, one key figure was missing: First Lady Melania Trump

“The shower was gorgeous,” one source told People. “The event was held mostly inside and was lovely but there were guests hanging outside some of the time.”

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'Eager to Please'

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image of Melania Trump skipped Bettina's lavish bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago, raising eyebrows.
Source: mega

Melania Trump skipped Bettina's lavish bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago, raising eyebrows.

Despite Melania’s absence fueling speculation of tension, insiders claimed Bettina has been fitting in well with the famous family.

"Whatever role is expected of Bettina now that she is marrying into America’s current royalty, she will do it well," a source told People. "She is stunning, graceful, gracious, and eager to please. She will follow Don to the ends of the earth. That is their dynamic."

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