Trump Wedding Bombshell: Donald Jr. and Fiancée Bettina Anderson Considering 'Quick Elopement Within the Next Month' Amid White House Ceremony Rumors

According to sources, "there's no wedding date on the books, and nothing has been officially decided."

Instead, the couple is considering two very different approaches.

One possibility is a "quick elopement within the next month," followed by a larger celebration later on.

While the idea of a White House event has been floated, insiders noted a formal ceremony there "isn't feasible in the immediate future," though it could still happen down the line.

The alternative is a more traditional, yet still intimate, ceremony in the coming weeks with close family. If they go that route, sources said it "would not take place at the White House," and a location has yet to be locked in.