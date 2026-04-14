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Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Family Feud Explodes: Melania Trump Skips Bridal Shower for Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Bettina Anderson at Mar-a-Lago

Split photo of Melania Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was noticeably absent from her future daughter-in-law's bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago.

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April 14 2026, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

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A family feud might be brewing in the Trump household, as Melania Trump skipped a bridal shower for her stepson-in-law Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The bride-to-be hosted her extravagant celebration at President Donald Trump's Florida country club on Sunday, April 12 — and while several of her future in-laws were in attendance, the first lady of the United States was not, a Palm Beach source spilled to People.

Among faces from the Trump family in attendance, however, were Bettina's future sisters-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump — whose mother, Marla Maples, also made the guest list despite being the president's ex-wife.

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'The Shower Was Gorgeous'

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Image of Donald Trump Jr. made an appearance at his fiancée Bettina Anderson's bridal shower on Sunday, April 12.
Source: @bettina_anderson/Instagram

Donald Trump Jr. made an appearance at his fiancée Bettina Anderson's bridal shower on Sunday, April 12.

Of course, Donald Jr. made an appearance at one point in the party honoring his fiancée and their upcoming vows.

"The shower was gorgeous," the source raved to the news outlet. "The event was held mostly inside and was lovely but there were guests hanging outside some of the time."

Mar-a-Lago's ballroom was transformed into a floral oasis for Bettina's bridal shower on Friday, with the menu featuring delicious options like burrata salad, chicken roulade, mixed berries and a giant mint green cake.

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Melania Trump Misses Out on Bettina Anderson's Luxe Party Favors

Image of Melania Trump missed out on the lavish party.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump missed out on the lavish party.

Guests in attendance went home with a luxurious gift bag filled with pricey skincare products, clothing and accessories, per the news publication.

While Melania missed out on celebrating the soon-to-be bride, one would expect her to attend Bettina and Donald Jr.'s actual wedding day — which may take place at the White House, where the couple announced their engagement in December 2025.

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Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson 'Considering' White House Wedding

Image of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson announced their engagement at the White House in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson announced their engagement at the White House in December 2025.

Mar-a-Lago was the assumed location for their upcoming nuptials until a political source recently told People the lovebirds are now eying the White House as an option for the wedding ceremony.

"This would set them up for future political roles, whether Don Jr. goes after the presidency or something else," the insider dished. “This is a consideration.”

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melania trump skips bridal shower donald jr fiance bettina anderson mar a lago

There is one caveat, however, as Trump’s $400 million ballroom "probably has to be finished" in order for the wedding to take place at the White House, a separate Palm Beach source noted.

Regardless of where the ceremony occurs — or if there's an underlying rift between Melania and the bride-to-be — a social source assured Bettina fits right in with the first family.

"Whatever role is expected of Bettina now that she is marrying into America’s current royalty, she will do it well," the confidant declared. “She is stunning, graceful, gracious, and eager to please. She will follow Don to the ends of the earth. That is their dynamic.”

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