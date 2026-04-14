Family Feud Explodes: Melania Trump Skips Bridal Shower for Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Bettina Anderson at Mar-a-Lago

A family feud might be brewing in the Trump household, as Melania Trump skipped a bridal shower for her stepson-in-law Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The bride-to-be hosted her extravagant celebration at President Donald Trump's Florida country club on Sunday, April 12 — and while several of her future in-laws were in attendance, the first lady of the United States was not, a Palm Beach source spilled to People.

Among faces from the Trump family in attendance, however, were Bettina's future sisters-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump — whose mother, Marla Maples, also made the guest list despite being the president's ex-wife.