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Noah Beck’s Mom Placed on Leave as Video Resurfaces Showing Her Simulating Sex Act with Son — Weeks After TikTok Star's Sister Got Fired Over Alleged Student Affair 

amy, noah, haley beck
Source: Noah Beck/TikTok; Tatum Beck/Instagram

Noah Beck's teacher mom has been reprimanded for a controversial video of her son.

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April 29 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

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The mother of popular influencer Noah Beck has been placed on administrative leave by her Arizona school district, RadarOnline.com can report, after an old video resurfaced of her appearing to simulate oral sex with her son.

Amy Beck's suspension comes less than a month after Noah's sister, Haley, was fired from her job as a high school teacher after she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

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Mother-Son Video Exposed

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noah beck
Source: mega

Beck is a popular influencer who will soon be seen in the 'Baywatch' remake.

Noah is a famous TikToker who has dragged his mom into his videos in the past. However, one video has now caught the attention of the Peoria Unified School District, which has placed Amy on leave during an internal investigation.

In the 2020 video, which has since been removed from Noah's TikTok, the mother and son lip-sync to lyrics about oral sex from Jay Rock’s song King's Dead. At the same time, Noah repeatedly pushes his mom’s head down below the camera view, with the suggestion that she is performing a sex act on him.

Someone who came across the video alerted the school district, calling it "highly inappropriate" while asking for a full investigation into the teacher's conduct.

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Amy Beck Placed on Leave

amy noah beck
Source: Noah Beck/TikTok

Amy Beck was accused of simulating oral sex on her son in the video.

"Mrs. Beck is currently on administrative leave pending an investigation due to videos circulating online," an official at Amy's school, Coyote Hills Elementary, said in a statement.

District officials sent a note home to parents alerting them that Amy was put on leave "out of an abundance of caution" and insisted that "this matter does not impact the safety of our students."

A substitute will fill in to teach Amy’s class during her leave.

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Haley Beck's Inappropriate Affair

noah haley beck.
Source: put a sock in it podcsast/youtube

Noah Beck's sister, Haley, is accused of 'grooming' a student.

The video resurfaced amid the firing of Noah's sister, Haley, a high school teacher in the same district who reportedly "groomed" a student into an inappropriate relationship.

An internal investigation uncovered thousands of text messages between Haley and the student at Centennial High School, where she worked. The student was 18 at the time, but records indicated the relationship began when he was still a minor.

Haley allegedly spent $600 in a matter of weeks on the student and offered to buy him alcohol and weed in an exchange that she said felt like “straight prostitution."

In text messages recovered by Peoria police, Haley sent repeated offers to perform oral sex on the student. "You know you can always get your nut off with me," read one message, while another added. "Hopefully you still enjoy me sucking your d--- so [let me know] when you want that."

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She has also contributed to his videos, along with sister Tatum (left).
Source: Noah Beck/TikTok

She has also contributed to his videos, along with sister Tatum (left).

Haley has also lent her talents to her brother's online empire. Noah has over 33 million followers on TikTok and will soon be seen as a series regular on the highly anticipated remake of Baywatch.

Meanwhile, his sister helped him out on a video in August 2020, which has over 3 million likes. She was also featured on his podcast, Put a Sock in It, in May 2022, alongside their third sibling, Tatum.

An interview with Haley resurfaced online following the investigation, in which she gushed, "Teachers can have connections with kids, and I feel that’s one of the most important parts of teaching."

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