Noah Beck’s Mom Placed on Leave as Video Resurfaces Showing Her Simulating Sex Act with Son — Weeks After TikTok Star's Sister Got Fired Over Alleged Student Affair 

Noah is a famous TikToker who has dragged his mom into his videos in the past. However, one video has now caught the attention of the Peoria Unified School District, which has placed Amy on leave during an internal investigation.

In the 2020 video, which has since been removed from Noah's TikTok, the mother and son lip-sync to lyrics about oral sex from Jay Rock’s song King's Dead. At the same time, Noah repeatedly pushes his mom’s head down below the camera view, with the suggestion that she is performing a sex act on him.

Someone who came across the video alerted the school district, calling it "highly inappropriate" while asking for a full investigation into the teacher's conduct.