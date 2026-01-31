Bombshell DOJ File: Woman Claims Harvey Weinstein Assaulted Her at Jeffrey Epstein's Mansion While Jay-Z Was in the Room

The alleged incident occurred in 1996, when the woman — whose name was redacted — told investigators she was "abducted" from her home by a stranger, according to the FBI form dated July 2019.

She "later awoke in the presence of Harvey Weinstein and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) while Weinstein had inserted his fingers into [redacted]," the document states.

"[Redacted] believed she was in Epstein's mansion in Florida," it continued.

The woman told authorities she was abducted on multiple occasions, saying she "estimated she was abducted on seven occasions, awakening each time in an opulent indoor setting." She further claimed she "suffered from sex abuse on multiple of those occasions, in which Epstein participated," according to the document.

The alleged victim, who said she had no permanent address and moved between hotels, also claimed she was assaulted in 2007 at a party attended by Weinstein and rapper Pusha T.