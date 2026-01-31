Bombshell DOJ File: Woman Claims Harvey Weinstein Assaulted Her at Jeffrey Epstein's Mansion While Jay-Z Was in the Room
Jan. 31 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
A woman has alleged disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida mansion while rapper Jay-Z was also present, RadarOnline.com can report.
The accusation surfaced in an FBI intake document released by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The Alleged Incident
The alleged incident occurred in 1996, when the woman — whose name was redacted — told investigators she was "abducted" from her home by a stranger, according to the FBI form dated July 2019.
She "later awoke in the presence of Harvey Weinstein and Shawn Carter (Jay-Z) while Weinstein had inserted his fingers into [redacted]," the document states.
"[Redacted] believed she was in Epstein's mansion in Florida," it continued.
The woman told authorities she was abducted on multiple occasions, saying she "estimated she was abducted on seven occasions, awakening each time in an opulent indoor setting." She further claimed she "suffered from sex abuse on multiple of those occasions, in which Epstein participated," according to the document.
The alleged victim, who said she had no permanent address and moved between hotels, also claimed she was assaulted in 2007 at a party attended by Weinstein and rapper Pusha T.
Epstein ad Weinstein
Neither Jay-Z, whose given name is Shawn Carter, Weinstein, nor Pusha T has been charged in connection with any Epstein-related offenses. Weinstein is currently serving a prison sentence for prior sexual assault convictions unrelated to the allegations described in the document.
The woman also "recalled Leon Black and [then] William Barr, current United State [sic] Attorney General, being present during some of the occasions of abuse," the document states.
Black, a billionaire financier, served as chairman of Apollo Global Management. Barr served as U.S. attorney general during former President Donald Trump's first term. Neither man has been charged with wrongdoing connected to Epstein.
According to the document, the woman said that on each occasion she "believed she was drugged, clouding her memory."
The witness also "believed she was under surveillance and stalked at the direction of the people involved in the sex abuse," authorities wrote
Public Reaction
While the claims remain unsubstantiated, the release of the document has already sparked public reaction online. Several high-profile accounts reportedly unfollowed Jay-Z on Instagram, according to the @PopPulse X account.
Those who unfollowed him reportedly included his mother-in-law, Tina Knowles, singer Rihanna and reality television star Kim Kardashian.
The Department of Justice document does not indicate that the allegations have been verified, and no criminal charges have been filed in connection with the claims.