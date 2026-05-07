King Charles Shows 'Power-Hungry' Prince William He's 'Still Very Much Top Dog' Amid Son's Desperate Bid to 'Unseat Him'
May 7 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
King Charles and Prince William are in the midst of a secret feud over who calls the shots in the royal family, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the cancer-stricken monarch, 77, is privately seething with his eldest son for attempting to create a more strategic role within The Firm.
Prince William 'Needs To Know His Place'
Charles continues to take a visible lead on the global stage, and heading to the U.S. last month to meet Donald Trump, without William, was a ploy to demonstrate his authority over his son, insiders claimed.
A source told In Touch: "Charles has made it clear he’s still very much the top dog," adding that William, 43, "needs to know his place" and wait his turn.
The same insider suggests Charles views any perceived eagerness from William as premature. Having waited decades to become monarch himself, the King is said to expect a similar level of patience and respect.
Frustrated By Mixed Signals
The insider alleged this perspective has shaped his recent decisions and messaging within the royal household.
However, the reported message has not been well received.
According to insiders, William is said to be frustrated by what he sees as mixed signals. Previous reports had suggested the Prince of Wales would take on a more prominent role, but the current situation is being described as a shift.
One source claimed this has "hit a nerve," with disagreements over how the monarchy should be managed at the center of the tension.
Radar recently told how Charles has tasked William to repair his relationship with estranged brother Prince Harry, 41, for the sake of royal unity.
King Charles Wants Prince William To End Harry Rift
As we have extensively reported, William has long been at odds with Harry following years of public disputes involving the royal household and the departure of Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, from senior royal duties in 2020.
The ongoing rift has become a growing concern for Charles, 77, particularly as the monarchy faces wider pressures, including scrutiny linked to the former Prince Andrew, 66, and the King's cancer battle.
Sources said Charles now views reconciliation between his sons as critical to maintaining stability and public confidence in the institution.
A royal insider told us: "Within palace circles, there is a clear sense that the King sees reuniting with Harry as a brutal, ultimate test' for William as he prepares him to become king."
The source added: "He has made it known that reuniting with Harry – however difficult for William – is part of the test to see whether he is truly ready to be a king, because he believes demonstrating unity is essential to the monarchy's future."
According to the insider, Charles has concluded the situation will not be resolved without intervention. "He no longer believes time will heal this divide," the source said.
"From his perspective, this is about leadership, and he has effectively told William that he must rise above the personal and prove he can act in the interests of the crown, even if it goes against his instincts."
The insider added Charles views the situation as a defining moment. "He believes this is where William must show he can compartmentalize his feelings and take a long-term view," they said.
"In simple terms, the King is asking him to put duty before emotion and accept that reconciliation with Harry is part of that responsibility."