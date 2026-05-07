King Charles Shows 'Power-Hungry' Prince William He's 'Still Very Much Top Dog' Amid Son's Desperate Bid to 'Unseat Him'

The insider alleged this perspective has shaped his recent decisions and messaging within the royal household.

However, the reported message has not been well received.

According to insiders, William is said to be frustrated by what he sees as mixed signals. Previous reports had suggested the Prince of Wales would take on a more prominent role, but the current situation is being described as a shift.

One source claimed this has "hit a nerve," with disagreements over how the monarchy should be managed at the center of the tension.

Radar recently told how Charles has tasked William to repair his relationship with estranged brother Prince Harry, 41, for the sake of royal unity.