Meghan Markle Boycotts NBC After 'SNL' Calls Her an 'American Terrorist' During Skit — 'She Does Not Laugh When She Feels Publicly Humiliated'
May 7 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has reportedly blacklisted NBC from any future projects after a savage Saturday Night Live jab branded her an “American terrorist” in a brutal on-air roast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The ex-royal, 44, is reportedly furious over the wisecrack during Weekend Update on May 2, which implied she was holding her husband, Prince Harry, "hostage."
Meghan Markle Branded an 'American Terrorist' by 'SNL'
Anchor Colin Jost noted how King Charles III visited the U.S. to mark the 250th anniversary of America's independence from Great Britain, "and to seek the release of a British hostage being held by an American terrorist," as a photo of Harry and Markle appeared onscreen and the audience erupted in laughter.
The punchline was no laughing matter for the Diva Duchess, who was said to be upset over the public jab.
"Meghan does not laugh when she feels publicly humiliated,” one source dished to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.
"She sees this as deliberate, cheap, and personal — and once she feels mocked, she shuts the door," the insider continued, referring to how NBC is now on the outs with the former cable TV actress.
Meghan Markle 'Cuts Off Access' When She 'Feels Attacked'
This isn't the first time SNL has mercilessly mocked Harry and Markle.
In May 2025, Jost delivered another whopper on Weekend Update while referring to a US-UK trade deal between Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Jost joked, "President Trump also announced a new trade deal with the UK that will reopen British markets for American companies. All that Britain demands in return is that we keep these two," as a photo of the Sussexes appeared onscreen
"This is what Meghan does," the insider explained. "When she feels attacked, she doesn’t confront — she cuts off access."
NBC Getting the 'Vanity Fair Treatment' From Meghan Markle
"She distanced herself from Vanity Fair after coverage turned, and now NBC is getting the same treatment," the source revealed.
Markle famously got a 2017 cover story in Vanity Fair when she was dating Harry, her first major magazine cover despite years as an actress.
However, the magazine's mostly positive coverage turned on the duo with a scathing 2025 exposé, "American Hustle: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Big Business Ambitions," as its cover story.
The piece was highly critical of Harry and Markle's post-royal transition into aspiring Hollywood moguls, touching on their failed business ideas and seemingly confirming the Los Angeles native's reputation as a bullying boss.
One person called her "really, really, really awful" to work for, while others needed "long-term therapy" after their employment under Markle.
Other Publications Turn on Meghan Markle
Markle also once had a seemingly friendly relationship with Variety, which gave her a highly positive cover story in 2022 promoting "The Meghan Moment."
However, the outlet changed its tune four years later, after the Sussexes' Netflix deal ended in disaster, and the same author, Variety's chief correspondent Matt Donnelly, penned a March exposé detailing the falling-out, with damaging information from at least six company insiders.
It claimed the streamer was "done" with Harry and Markle, with insiders blasting them as "exhausting" to work with.
The highly litigious couple's attorney, Michael J. Kump, was featured throughout the piece to blast back at the various accusations.