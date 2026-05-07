Meghan Markle Boycotts NBC After 'SNL' Calls Her an 'American Terrorist' During Skit — 'She Does Not Laugh When She Feels Publicly Humiliated'

Anchor Colin Jost noted how King Charles III visited the U.S. to mark the 250th anniversary of America's independence from Great Britain, "and to seek the release of a British hostage being held by an American terrorist," as a photo of Harry and Markle appeared onscreen and the audience erupted in laughter.

The punchline was no laughing matter for the Diva Duchess, who was said to be upset over the public jab.

"Meghan does not laugh when she feels publicly humiliated,” one source dished to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on Substack.

"She sees this as deliberate, cheap, and personal — and once she feels mocked, she shuts the door," the insider continued, referring to how NBC is now on the outs with the former cable TV actress.